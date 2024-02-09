Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

9 Feb 2024

11:50 am

Recipe of the day: Muffin and Sourdough pizza recipe to celebrate pizza day

Celebrate World Pizza Day with these two easy-to-make pizza recipes.

World Pizza Day

World Pizza Day recipe ideas. Pictures: iStock

9 February marks World Pizza Day, a day that pays tribute to one of the world’s most popular and versatile dishes – pizza.

As pizza lovers worldwide come together on this day to honour this beloved dish, Chef Candida Batista has crafted two recipes perfect for both novice and seasoned cooks: the Muffin and Sourdough pizza recipes.

Chef Batista said these recipes embody the versatility and creativity that make pizza a global favourite, while also providing an excellent excuse to gather friends and family.

“World Pizza Day is a celebration of culinary diversity and the passion that brings people together around the globe,” Batista added.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Tasty 60-minute lamb lasagna

Muffin pizza

 Ingredients

  • Pre-prepared pizza dough
  • Tomato sauce
  • Grated mozzarella cheese
  • Slices of salami
  • Dried oregano

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).
  2. Roll out the pre-prepared pizza dough on a clean, flat surface.
  3. Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce over the pizza dough.
  4. prinkle grated mozzarella cheese over the tomato sauce.
  5. Place slices of salami on top of the mozzarella cheese.
  6. Sprinkle a pinch of dried oregano over the salami.
  7. Roll up the dough as if making a Swiss roll.
  8. Cut the rolled dough into smaller portions, about 5 centimeters wide.
  9. Place each portion into a muffin tin, with the cut side facing up.
  10. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 8 minutes, or until the dough is golden and the cheese is melted.
  11. Remove from the oven, let cool for a few minutes, and serve hot. Enjoy your delicious muffin pizzas!
Print

Muffin Pizza

  • Author: Chef Cândida Batista

Ingredients

    • Pre-prepared pizza dough

    • Tomato sauce

    • Grated mozzarella cheese

    • Slices of salami

    • Dried oregano

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).

  2. Roll out the pre-prepared pizza dough on a clean, flat surface.

  3. Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce over the pizza dough.

  4. prinkle grated mozzarella cheese over the tomato sauce.

  5. Place slices of salami on top of the mozzarella cheese.

  6. Sprinkle a pinch of dried oregano over the salami.

  7. Roll up the dough as if making a Swiss roll.

  8. Cut the rolled dough into smaller portions, about 5 centimeters wide.

  9. Place each portion into a muffin tin, with the cut side facing up.

  10. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 8 minutes, or until the dough is golden and the cheese is melted.

  11. Remove from the oven, let cool for a few minutes, and serve hot. Enjoy your delicious muffin pizzas!

ALSO READ: Sunday lunch: Chef Reuben Riffel’s 3-course stone fruit-inspired lunch

Sourdough pizza

 Ingredients

  • For the Sourdough Starter:
  • 100g active sourdough starter
  • 100g whole wheat flour
  • 100ml warm water
  • For the Pizza
  • 300g active sourdough starter
  • 300g all-purpose flour
  • 200ml warm water
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

For the Topping (Chef Candida’s suggestion)

  • Tomato sauce
  • Burrata cheese
  • Arugula
  • Fresh basil leaves

Method

  1. Preparation of the Sourdough Starter:
  2. Mix 100g of active sourdough starter with 100g of whole wheat flour and 100ml of warm water in a clean container.
  3. Cover the container with a damp cloth and let it rest at room temperature for 6 to 12 hours, until the sourdough starter is active and bubbly.

Pizza dough preparation

  1. In a large bowl, mix 300g of active sourdough starter with 300g of all-purpose flour, 200ml of warm water, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
  2. Knead well until you achieve a smooth and elastic dough.
  3. Cover the bowl with a damp cloth and let the dough rest at room temperature for 4 to 6 hours, or until it doubles in size.
  4. Assembly and Baking of the Pizza
  5. Preheat the oven to 220°C (425°F).
  6. Divide the dough into desired-sized portions and roll out each portion on a floured surface, shaping them into pizza crusts.
  7. Transfer the pizza crusts onto a baking sheet or pizza stone.
  8. Spread a layer of tomato sauce over each pizza crust.
  9. Arrange the burrata cheese on top of the tomato sauce.
  10. Bake the prepared pizzas for about 15 minutes, or until the edges are golden and crispy.
  11. Remove from the oven and finish with arugula and fresh basil.
  12. Serve immediately and enjoy your delicious sourdough pizza!
Print

Sour dough Pizza

  • Author: Chef Cândida Batista

Ingredients

Scale

    • For the Sourdough Starter:

    • 100g active sourdough starter

    • 100g whole wheat flour

    • 100ml warm water

    • For the Pizza

    • 300g active sourdough starter

    • 300g all-purpose flour

    • 200ml warm water

    • 1 teaspoon salt

    • 1 tablespoon olive oil

For the Topping (Chef Candida’s suggestion)

    • Tomato sauce

    • Burrata cheese

    • Arugula

    • Fresh basil leaves

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, mix 300g of active sourdough starter with 300g of all-purpose flour, 200ml of warm water, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

  2. Knead well until you achieve a smooth and elastic dough.

  3. Cover the bowl with a damp cloth and let the dough rest at room temperature for 4 to 6 hours, or until it doubles in size.

  4. Assembly and Baking of the Pizza

  5. Preheat the oven to 220°C (425°F).

  6. Divide the dough into desired-sized portions and roll out each portion on a floured surface, shaping them into pizza crusts.

  7. Transfer the pizza crusts onto a baking sheet or pizza stone.

  8. Spread a layer of tomato sauce over each pizza crust.

  9. Arrange the burrata cheese on top of the tomato sauce.

  10. Bake the prepared pizzas for about 15 minutes, or until the edges are golden and crispy.

  11. Remove from the oven and finish with arugula and fresh basil.

  12. Serve immediately and enjoy your delicious sourdough pizza!

*This recipes were sent to us by Kiko Gaspar Communications.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Butter and sage fish with sweet potato mash

Read more on these topics

food and drink pizza recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Horses Racing tip: Pistol Pete to hit the target
Local News Alleged poachers nabbed with giraffe meat they ‘were going to claim was beef’
News Sona 2024: ‘Worst is behind us,’ says Ramaphosa about load shedding
Health ‘I am looking for a pen’- What Ramaphosa said about the NHI at Sona
Courts ‘I was even bleeding by the nose’ – Senzo Meyiwa murder accused tells court of alleged assault

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe