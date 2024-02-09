Recipe of the day: Muffin and Sourdough pizza recipe to celebrate pizza day
Celebrate World Pizza Day with these two easy-to-make pizza recipes.
World Pizza Day recipe ideas. Pictures: iStock
9 February marks World Pizza Day, a day that pays tribute to one of the world’s most popular and versatile dishes – pizza.
As pizza lovers worldwide come together on this day to honour this beloved dish, Chef Candida Batista has crafted two recipes perfect for both novice and seasoned cooks: the Muffin and Sourdough pizza recipes.
Chef Batista said these recipes embody the versatility and creativity that make pizza a global favourite, while also providing an excellent excuse to gather friends and family.
“World Pizza Day is a celebration of culinary diversity and the passion that brings people together around the globe,” Batista added.
Muffin pizza
Ingredients
- Pre-prepared pizza dough
- Tomato sauce
- Grated mozzarella cheese
- Slices of salami
- Dried oregano
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).
- Roll out the pre-prepared pizza dough on a clean, flat surface.
- Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce over the pizza dough.
- prinkle grated mozzarella cheese over the tomato sauce.
- Place slices of salami on top of the mozzarella cheese.
- Sprinkle a pinch of dried oregano over the salami.
- Roll up the dough as if making a Swiss roll.
- Cut the rolled dough into smaller portions, about 5 centimeters wide.
- Place each portion into a muffin tin, with the cut side facing up.
- Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 8 minutes, or until the dough is golden and the cheese is melted.
- Remove from the oven, let cool for a few minutes, and serve hot. Enjoy your delicious muffin pizzas!
Sourdough pizza
Ingredients
- For the Sourdough Starter:
- 100g active sourdough starter
- 100g whole wheat flour
- 100ml warm water
- For the Pizza
- 300g active sourdough starter
- 300g all-purpose flour
- 200ml warm water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
For the Topping (Chef Candida’s suggestion)
- Tomato sauce
- Burrata cheese
- Arugula
- Fresh basil leaves
Method
- Preparation of the Sourdough Starter:
- Mix 100g of active sourdough starter with 100g of whole wheat flour and 100ml of warm water in a clean container.
- Cover the container with a damp cloth and let it rest at room temperature for 6 to 12 hours, until the sourdough starter is active and bubbly.
Pizza dough preparation
- In a large bowl, mix 300g of active sourdough starter with 300g of all-purpose flour, 200ml of warm water, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Knead well until you achieve a smooth and elastic dough.
- Cover the bowl with a damp cloth and let the dough rest at room temperature for 4 to 6 hours, or until it doubles in size.
- Assembly and Baking of the Pizza
- Preheat the oven to 220°C (425°F).
- Divide the dough into desired-sized portions and roll out each portion on a floured surface, shaping them into pizza crusts.
- Transfer the pizza crusts onto a baking sheet or pizza stone.
- Spread a layer of tomato sauce over each pizza crust.
- Arrange the burrata cheese on top of the tomato sauce.
- Bake the prepared pizzas for about 15 minutes, or until the edges are golden and crispy.
- Remove from the oven and finish with arugula and fresh basil.
- Serve immediately and enjoy your delicious sourdough pizza!
*This recipes were sent to us by Kiko Gaspar Communications.
