Recipe of the day : Buttermilk butter chicken with potato paratha and pickled carrots

Freeze any leftovers for a quick lunch or microwave meal

Buttermilk is not only a delicious marinade, but it’s also a natural source of important nutrients. The acidity in buttermilk helps tenderise the meat while adding nutrition and tenderness to the dish.

The buttermilk chicken can be prepared several days ahead to save time, helping to develop and improve the flavour.

Ingredients

Marinade

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds

1 tbsp garam masala

2 tsp turmeric

2 tsp ginger, grated

1 tbsp lemon juice

375 ml buttermilk

1 kg boneless and skinless chicken thighs

Butter chicken sauce

2 tbsp butter or ghee

2 onions diced

4 garlic cloves minced

1 tbsp ginger, grated

1 chili sliced

2 tsp smoked chili flakes

2 cardamon pods

1 cinnamon stick

800 g tin whole tomatoes

250 ml chicken or vegetable stock

Pickled carrots

60 ml red wine vinegar

60 ml water

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp cumin seeds

3 medium carrots julienned

Potato paratha

5 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp coriander, finely chopped

1 onion diced

1 tsp cumin seeds

200 g all-purpose flour

80 ml oil for frying

Instructions

Start by making the marinade for the chicken. Dry fry the fenugreek seeds for about 1½ minutes. Transfer to a pestle and mortar and grind. In a bowl, combine spices, lemon juice, and buttermilk and mix well. Add chicken and coat it in the marinade. Allow to sit for at least an hour, or overnight.

For the pickled carrots, combine the red wine vinegar, water, sugar, and cumin seeds in a small saucepan. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves completely. Remove from the heat and let it cool slightly. While the brine is cool, julienne your carrots. Place the carrots in a clean, heat-proof jar or container. Pour brine over the carrots, ensuring they are fully submerged. Let the carrots cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. For the best flavour, let them marinate for a few hours or overnight.

For the paratha, bring a pot of water and potatoes to a rolling boil, add a pinch of salt, and cook until tender, about 12 minutes.

Drain and return potatoes to the pot along with butter and mash until smooth. Add coriander, onion, mustard, and cumin, and mix until well incorporated. Then, add flour and salt to season. Knead by hand until a dough forms; divide into 8 equal pieces. On a floured surface, roll out each piece until about 1cm thick, place on a piece of baking paper, and repeat. The dough can be made a day in advance as long as it is cling-wrapped tightly. To finish parathas, heat oil in a frying pan and cook each paratha for about 3 minutes, flipping halfway through.

In a large pan, over medium to low heat, melt the butter or ghee. Add the onions and cook for about 12-15 minutes until slightly golden, adding a tablespoon of water if the pan begins to dry or scorch. Add garlic, ginger, chilli, cardamom, and cinnamon and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Add tomatoes and chicken stock and simmer for a further 10 minutes until the tomatoes soften. Remove the cinnamon stick, and using a stick blender, blend the tomato mixture. (You can also blend in a food processor or omit this step.) Add the chicken and marinade to the pan, reduce the heat to low, and cook for about 30minutes uncovered.

Serve with rice, parathas, and carrot pickle.