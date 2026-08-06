A good winter stew.
If you prefer a thicker sauce, strain pan juices into a pan and reduce over high heat for an additional 5-8 minutes before pouring over stew.
- Serves: 4
- Preparation: About 60 minutes
Ingredients
- Olive oil blend, for frying
- 450-650g beef potjiekos (beef goulash works well too)
- Salt and milled pepper
- 1 packet (55g) hearty beef stew cook in sauce
- 1 packet (1kg) potjie vegetable mix
- Chopped parsley, for serving (optional)
Method
- Preheat oven to 200°C.
- Heat a glug of oil in an ovenproof pot over high heat.
- Fry beef for 3-5 minutes, or until browned all over. Remove from heat and season.
- Decant cook-in-sauce powder into a bowl. Add about ⅓ cup (80ml) water and whisk to create a smooth paste.
- Add sauce paste and vegetables to pot, then add just enough boiling water to cover the contents of the pot. Season.
- Cover the pot tightly with tinfoil, then place a lid on top. Roast for 30 minutes.
- Remove the lid and bake at 180°C for another 30 minutes, or until fully cooked through.
- Adjust seasoning, sprinkle with parsley, if using, and serve warm.
- COOK’S NOTE: Don’t have an ovenproof pot? Transfer meat to a deep oven tray after browning, add veg, sauce and water, and cover with foil before roasting in the oven.
-Recipe supplied by pnpPrint
Recipe of the day: Beef Potjie Stew
If you prefer a thicker sauce, strain pan juices into a pan and reduce over high heat for an additional 5–8 minutes before pouring over stew.
Ingredients
Scale
- Olive oil blend, for frying
- 450–650g PnP beef potjiekos (beef goulash works well too)
- Salt and milled pepper
- 1 packet (55g) PnP hearty beef stew cook in sauce
- 1 packet (1kg) PnP potjie vegetable mix
- Chopped parsley, for serving (optional)
Instructions
-
- Preheat oven to 200°C.
-
- Heat a glug of oil in an ovenproof pot over high heat.
-
- Fry beef for 3–5 minutes, or until browned all over. Remove from heat and season.
-
- Decant cook-in-sauce powder into a bowl. Add about ⅓ cup (80ml) water and whisk to create a smooth paste.
-
- Add sauce paste and vegetables to pot, then add just enough boiling water to cover the contents of the pot. Season.
-
- Cover the pot tightly with tinfoil, then place a lid on top. Roast for 30 minutes.
-
- Remove the lid and bake at 180°C for another 30 minutes, or until fully cooked through.
-
- Adjust seasoning, sprinkle with parsley, if using, and serve warm.
-
- COOK’S NOTE: Don’t have an ovenproof pot? Transfer meat to a deep oven tray after browning, add veg, sauce and water, and cover with foil before roasting in the oven.