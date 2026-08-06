Recipe of the day: Beef potjie stew

A good winter stew.

If you prefer a thicker sauce, strain pan juices into a pan and reduce over high heat for an additional 5-8 minutes before pouring over stew.

Serves : 4

: 4 Preparation: About 60 minutes

Ingredients

Olive oil blend, for frying

450-650g beef potjiekos (beef goulash works well too)

Salt and milled pepper

1 packet (55g) hearty beef stew cook in sauce

1 packet (1kg) potjie vegetable mix

Chopped parsley, for serving (optional)

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C.

oven to 200°C. Heat a glug of oil in an ovenproof pot over high heat.

a glug of oil in an ovenproof pot over high heat. Fry beef for 3-5 minutes, or until browned all over. Remove from heat and season.

beef for 3-5 minutes, or until browned all over. Remove from heat and season. Decant cook-in-sauce powder into a bowl. Add about ⅓ cup (80ml) water and whisk to create a smooth paste.

cook-in-sauce powder into a bowl. Add about ⅓ cup (80ml) water and whisk to create a smooth paste. Add sauce paste and vegetables to pot, then add just enough boiling water to cover the contents of the pot. Season.

sauce paste and vegetables to pot, then add just enough boiling water to cover the contents of the pot. Season. Cover the pot tightly with tinfoil, then place a lid on top. Roast for 30 minutes.

the pot tightly with tinfoil, then place a lid on top. Roast for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and bake at 180°C for another 30 minutes, or until fully cooked through.

the lid and bake at 180°C for another 30 minutes, or until fully cooked through. Adjust seasoning, sprinkle with parsley, if using, and serve warm.

seasoning, sprinkle with parsley, if using, and serve warm. COOK’S NOTE: Don’t have an ovenproof pot? Transfer meat to a deep oven tray after browning, add veg, sauce and water, and cover with foil before roasting in the oven.

-Recipe supplied by pnp