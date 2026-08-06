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Recipe of the day: Beef potjie stew

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

6 August 2026

05:24 pm

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A good winter stew.

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Picture: Supplied

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If you prefer a thicker sauce, strain pan juices into a pan and reduce over high heat for an additional 5-8 minutes before pouring over stew.

  • Serves: 4
  • Preparation: About 60 minutes

Ingredients

  • Olive oil blend, for frying
  • 450-650g beef potjiekos (beef goulash works well too)
  • Salt and milled pepper
  • 1 packet (55g) hearty beef stew cook in sauce
  • 1 packet (1kg) potjie vegetable mix
  • Chopped parsley, for serving (optional)

Method

  • Preheat oven to 200°C.
  • Heat a glug of oil in an ovenproof pot over high heat.
  • Fry beef for 3-5 minutes, or until browned all over. Remove from heat and season.
  • Decant cook-in-sauce powder into a bowl. Add about ⅓ cup (80ml) water and whisk to create a smooth paste.
  • Add sauce paste and vegetables to pot, then add just enough boiling water to cover the contents of the pot. Season.
  • Cover the pot tightly with tinfoil, then place a lid on top. Roast for 30 minutes.
  • Remove the lid and bake at 180°C for another 30 minutes, or until fully cooked through.
  • Adjust seasoning, sprinkle with parsley, if using, and serve warm.
  • COOK’S NOTE: Don’t have an ovenproof pot? Transfer meat to a deep oven tray after browning, add veg, sauce and water, and cover with foil before roasting in the oven.

-Recipe supplied by pnp

Print

Recipe of the day: Beef Potjie Stew

Picture supplied

If you prefer a thicker sauce, strain pan juices into a pan and reduce over high heat for an additional 5–8 minutes before pouring over stew.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Instructions

    • Preheat oven to 200°C.

    • Heat a glug of oil in an ovenproof pot over high heat.

    • Fry beef for 3–5 minutes, or until browned all over. Remove from heat and season.

    • Decant cook-in-sauce powder into a bowl. Add about ⅓ cup (80ml) water and whisk to create a smooth paste.

    • Add sauce paste and vegetables to pot, then add just enough boiling water to cover the contents of the pot. Season.

    • Cover the pot tightly with tinfoil, then place a lid on top. Roast for 30 minutes.

    • Remove the lid and bake at 180°C for another 30 minutes, or until fully cooked through.

    • Adjust seasoning, sprinkle with parsley, if using, and serve warm.

    • COOK’S NOTE: Don’t have an ovenproof pot? Transfer meat to a deep oven tray after browning, add veg, sauce and water, and cover with foil before roasting in the oven.

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