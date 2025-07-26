Recipe of the day: Tequila time! Don Julio blood orange paloma

This cocktail is a perfect companion for leisurely sundowners.
Blood orange paloma. Picture: iStock
There’s nothing quite like the refreshing taste of a cocktail to elevate your weekend vibe.
Enter the Don Julio blood orange paloma, a delightful twist on the classic paloma that combines the smoothness of premium tequila with the vibrant, zesty flavour of blood orange. Perfectly balanced with a hint of sweetness and tartness, this cocktail is a perfect companion for leisurely sundowners or afternoons indoors.
Whether you’re lounging by the pool or enjoying a cozy evening on the patio, the Don Julio blood orange paloma is sure to make your weekend truly memorable. Cheers to good times and great flavors!
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz Don Julio Blanco Tequila
- 0.75 oz Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit
- 0.5 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime
- 0.5 oz Agave Nectar
- 3 oz Blood Orange Soda
- Garnish Chili Salt Dusted Blood Orange Wheel
Method
- Garnish with blood orange
- Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker
- Fill completely with ice and shake passionate
- Strain into glass and top with soda
Recipe supplied by Don Julio.
