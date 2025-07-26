Recipe of the day: Tequila time! Don Julio blood orange paloma

This cocktail is a perfect companion for leisurely sundowners.

There’s nothing quite like the refreshing taste of a cocktail to elevate your weekend vibe.

Enter the Don Julio blood orange paloma, a delightful twist on the classic paloma that combines the smoothness of premium tequila with the vibrant, zesty flavour of blood orange. Perfectly balanced with a hint of sweetness and tartness, this cocktail is a perfect companion for leisurely sundowners or afternoons indoors.

Whether you’re lounging by the pool or enjoying a cozy evening on the patio, the Don Julio blood orange paloma is sure to make your weekend truly memorable. Cheers to good times and great flavors!

Ingredients

1.5 oz Don Julio Blanco Tequila

0.75 oz Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

0.5 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime

0.5 oz Agave Nectar

3 oz Blood Orange Soda

Garnish Chili Salt Dusted Blood Orange Wheel

Method

Garnish with blood orange

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker

Fill completely with ice and shake passionate

Strain into glass and top with soda

Recipe supplied by Don Julio.