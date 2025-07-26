Recipes

Recipe of the day: Tequila time! Don Julio blood orange paloma

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

2 minute read

26 July 2025

11:32 am

This cocktail is a perfect companion for leisurely sundowners.

Blood orange paloma

Blood orange paloma. Picture: iStock

There’s nothing quite like the refreshing taste of a cocktail to elevate your weekend vibe.

Enter the Don Julio blood orange paloma, a delightful twist on the classic paloma that combines the smoothness of premium tequila with the vibrant, zesty flavour of blood orange. Perfectly balanced with a hint of sweetness and tartness, this cocktail is a perfect companion for leisurely sundowners or afternoons indoors.

Whether you’re lounging by the pool or enjoying a cozy evening on the patio, the Don Julio blood orange paloma is sure to make your weekend truly memorable. Cheers to good times and great flavors!

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Don Julio Blanco Tequila
  • 0.75 oz Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit
  • 0.5 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime
  • 0.5 oz Agave Nectar
  • 3 oz Blood Orange Soda
  • Garnish Chili Salt Dusted Blood Orange Wheel

Method

  • Garnish with blood orange
  • Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker
  • Fill completely with ice and shake passionate
  • Strain into glass and top with soda

Recipe supplied by Don Julio.

