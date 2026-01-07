Recipes

Recipe of the day: Buttermilk chicken wings with 2 dairy dips

By Thami Kwazi

7 January 2026

Try this delicious recipe of the day: buttermilk chicken wings with two tasty dairy dips for the ultimate flavour experience.

Picture: Supplied

This is an irresistible crowd-pleaser that is quick and easy to prepare if you marinate the chicken wings in buttermilk ahead of your prep time.

The result is crisp and tender oven-baked wings served with citrus maas and creamy blue cheese dips – perfect for picnics, a day at the beach, a party platter or starters at a braai.

You can also use maas instead of buttermilk – both work well and can be used interchangeably.

These crispy and tender wings get their succulence from a flavour-packed buttermilk marinade before being roasted to perfection.

Served with a citrus maas dip and creamy blue cheese dip, they are an irresistible crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients

Buttermilk chicken

  • 375 ml buttermilk
  • 10 ml onion powder
  • 5 ml fine salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 10 ml smoked paprika
  • 1 kg chicken wings, tips removed and cut in half
  • 200 g panko bread crumbs
  • 20 ml garlic flakes
  • olive oil to drizzle

Citrus maas dip

  • 250 ml maas
  • 1½ tbsp olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • Good pinch of fresh thyme
  • Juice zest of 1 lemon
  • Pinch of chilli flakes, optional
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Blue cheese dip

  • 250ml sour cream
  • 100g blue cheese
  • 15ml creamy mayonnaise
  • 5ml fresh lime juice
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

  1. Drizzle the chicken with olive oil and bake for 20 minutes. Turn each wing over and bake for a further 20 minutes, or until cooked through.
  2. Serve hot with citrus maas dip and blue cheese dip.
  3. Combine the buttermilk, onion powder, salt, pepper, and smoked paprika in a bowl. Add the chicken wings and toss together. Cover and leave to marinate in the fridge for 4 hours.
  4. To make the citrus maas dip, place all of the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well. Set aside in the fridge.
  5. To make the blue cheese dip, place the sour cream in a small saucepan. Crumble in the blue cheese. Heat gently while stirring, until the cheese has melted. Remove from the heat and whisk in the mayonnaise and lime juice. Season to taste, then transfer to a bowl and refrigerate.
  6. Line a baking tray with baking paper. In a shallow bowl, mix the bread crumbs and garlic flakes. Take a piece of chicken, shake off any excess buttermilk, and coat well in the crumbs. Place on the tray and repeat with the remaining chicken.
  7. Refrigerate for 20 minutes, then preheat the oven to 200°C.

Recipe supplied by: Rediscover Dairy

