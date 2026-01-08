Recipe of the day: Roasted butternut salad with amasi dressing

Balancing tangy and sweet, as well as fresh but hearty, this is a vibrant summer salad elegantly finished with velvety chevin, crunchy dukkha and creamy amasi dressing.

A vibrant, flavourful salad with roasted butternut and tomatoes on a bed of greens, finished with creamy chevin, crunchy dukkah and bright orange slices. Topped with a tangy amasi dressing, it’s a fresh, hearty and satisfying salad to enjoy this summer.



Ingredients

Amasi dressing

125ml amasi

15ml creamy mayonnaise

2.5ml Dijon mustard

5ml fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove crushed

1.25ml smoked paprika

5g fresh parsley, finely chopped

fresh parsley, finely chopped salt and freshly ground black pepper

15ml olive oil

Butternut salad

500g butternut cubes

15ml olive oil

5ml ground cumin

2.5ml ground coriander

salt and freshly ground black pepper

250g baby plum tomatoes

5ml olive oil

100g baby spinach leaves

40g rocket

10g fresh mint leaves shredded

1 orange

100g plain chevin

30ml dukkah

Instructions

Arrange the spinach, rocket, and mint on a platter and toss together. Top with the roasted butternut and tomatoes. Peel the orange and cut it into slices. Cut each slice into quarters and arrange on the salad. Crumble over the chevin and sprinkle with dukkah. Drizzle over the amasi dressing just before serving.

To prepare the dressing, combine the amasi, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, garlic, smoked paprika and parsley in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Gradually add the oil while whisking. Set aside in the fridge.

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a tray with baking paper. Toss the butternut in a tablespoon of oil, cumin and coriander. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange the butternut on the tray and roast for 15 minutes.

Toss the tomatoes in a teaspoon of oil and season well. Add the tomatoes to the butternut tray and roast for a further 25-30 minutes, until the butternut is tender. Set aside to cool slightly.

Supplied by : Rediscover Dairy