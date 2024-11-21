Nutrition during menopause: The right foods to eat to avoid health complications

Registered dietitian Linda Reid discusses the critical role nutrition plays during menopause.

Women encounter a variety of health challenges as they approach and navigate through menopause.

Registered dietitian Linda Reid spoke to The Citizen about the critical role nutrition plays during menopause, a phase marked by significant changes in women’s health.

One of the most significant aspects of menopause is the decline in estrogen, which affects many areas of health including bone and heart health.

Reid said as estrogen levels decline, women may experience a range of health challenges, including changes in blood lipid profiles, increased cholesterol, and a higher risk of bone loss.

She emphasized the importance of adjusting dietary habits to mitigate these effects.

She added: “It is imperative to focus on nutritional requirements and adjusted nutritional needs due to these changes, during this menopausal phase.”

A ‘bone-friendly’ approach

With menopause leading to a decrease in bone density and an increased risk of conditions like osteoporosis, Reid emphasised the need for a ‘bone-friendly lifestyle’.

She said this includes meeting daily protein needs, engaging in regular physical activity such as resistance training, and consuming sufficient amounts of vitamin D and calcium, which are vital for bone health.

“Estrogen is crucial for maintaining bone mass, but with its reduction during menopause, women need to focus on foods that support bone health.

“Dairy products, such as milk, yogurt, and cheese, are excellent sources of calcium, with a serving of yogurt providing approximately 300mg of calcium, a quarter of the recommended daily intake for women over 52,” explains Reid.

Reid also recommends getting vitamin D from sunlight and foods like oily fish, egg yolks, and liver.

Incorporating dairy into your diet

To reap the benefits of dairy during menopause, Reid recommends aiming for four servings of dairy per day.

She said a serving could be 250 ml of milk, 40 g of cheese, or 200 g of yogurt or amasi.

Here are some easy ways to incorporate more dairy into your diet:

Start your day with a yogurt-based smoothie – Blend plain yogurt with fresh fruit and leafy greens for a calcium-rich breakfast.

Snack on cheese and fruit – Pair a serving of aged cheese, like cheddar or gouda, with fruit for a healthy, calcium-packed snack.

Add kefir to your breakfast – Pour kefir over your granola or oats for a boost of calcium and probiotics.

Include cottage cheese in meals – Use cottage cheese in salads, wraps, or sandwiches to add protein and calcium.

Cook with milk or yogurt – Swap water for milk in soups and curries or use yogurt in sauces and salad dressings.

Choose fermented dairy drinks – Grab a drinkable yogurt or probiotic-rich smoothie for a quick, on-the-go dairy option.

Dairy products. Picture: iStock

Heart health and menopause

Reid also highlighted the increased cardiovascular risk women face during menopause, including rising cholesterol levels and the accumulation of fat around the waist.

“Dairy products play a unique role in supporting heart health, with some recent research indicating that even full-fat dairy products like yogurt and cheese may help regulate cholesterol levels,” she said.

Studies suggest that fermented dairy products, such as yogurt and kefir, may have protective effects on the cardiovascular system and metabolism.

Reid highlighted that weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, is another common issue during menopause, leading to a higher risk of obesity and related health problems.

“Dairy can be an important part of a weight management plan. The calcium in dairy may help limit fat absorption, while its high-quality proteins help preserve muscle mass, which is essential as metabolism slows down.

“Furthermore, the healthy bacteria in fermented dairy products can support gut health, contributing to better weight control.”

