Recipe of the day: Marinated beans and chopped eggs under R100

By Thami Kwazi

18 February 2026

Enjoy wholesome eating without compromising on flavour or value.

Costing less than R100, this marinated beans and chopped eggs recipe is not only budget-friendly, it is also packed with protein.

This simple dish brings together tender beans infused with zesty marinade and perfectly chopped eggs for a balanced, flavourful meal. Ideal for quick lunches or light dinners, it’s affordable, nutritious and easy to prepare.

Great taste doesn’t have to break the bank.

Serves: 4 as a snack

Preparation time: 15 minutes + marinating

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • 180 ml (¾ cup) French salad dressing
  • Handful coriander
  • 410g tin cannellini beans, drained
  • ½ red onion, thinly sliced

Method

  1. Bring a small saucepan, ¾ full of water, to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the eggs, and simmer for 10 minutes, for hard-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel and chop.
  2. Mix the dressing through the eggs. Drain excess dressing and blitz the dressing with the coriander until smooth.
  3. Stir the coriander dressing through the beans and onions. Marinate for at least 15 minutes.
  4. Gently mix the eggs through the marinated beans. Top with extra coriander.

Optional: For added kick, blitz ½ jalapeno with the dressing. Serve topped with extra jalapeno slices.

Recipe supplied by: www.sapoultry.co.za

