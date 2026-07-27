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Recipe of the day: Bobotie and baked egg tortillas

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

27 July 2026

11:46 am

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Try this winter warmer for a traditional South African meal

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Picture: supplied

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As winter settles in and the cold weather takes its toll, many families are looking for simple and affordable ways to nourish their bodies and stay well through the season.

Did you know that one of the best ways to get natural goodness into winter-weary bodies is with eggs?

How can that be, you may ask? Well, eggs are one of only a handful of foods that naturally contain Vitamin D, and scientists believe that Vitamin D may play an important role in decreasing the risk of the flu.

One large egg (60g) contains about 190 IU (international units) of vitamin D, almost one third of our daily needs. Most of the vitamin D in an egg is found in the yolk, so be sure to include that orb of sunshine. Tossing the yolk could also mean missing out on zinc and selenium, two additional nutrients that are important for supporting our immune system.

Coupled with these nutritional benefits is the fact that eggs are surely one of the most versatile foods known to mankind. There are countless ways to add eggs to your winter menu, and if that is not enough, eggs remain one of the most affordable sources of natural, high-quality animal protein available. They pair well with almost every ingredient and can be enjoyed at breakfast, lunch or dinner.

So, if you are not frying, boiling or scrambling them, be sure to include them in your favourite traditional winter warmer meals.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves four for under R100

Ingredients:

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  • Olive oil, for frying
  • ½ onion, chopped
  • 300 g beef mince
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) mild curry powder
  • Salt and pepper
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) chutney + extra
  • 5 eggs
  • 4 large flour tortillas

Method:

  1. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on high and fry the onion and mince for about 8 minutes or until cooked. Add the curry powder and fry for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Cool slightly, then stir through the chutney and 1 of the eggs.
  2. Preheat oven to 180°C. Press a tortilla into each of four medium size oven proof frying pans.
  3. Divide the mince mixture between the tortillas, spreading over the bases. Make an indentation in the centre and break an egg into each.
  4. Bake for about 12 minutes or until egg whites are set with yolks still runny or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with extra chutney.

Optional:

Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve with a tomato and onion sambal.

Print

Recipe of the day: Cheat’s bobotie and baked egg tortillas

Picture supplied

Try this Winter warmer for a traditional South African meal .

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • Olive oil, for frying

    • ½ onion, chopped

    • 300 g beef mince

    • 30 ml (2 tbsp) mild curry powder

    • Salt and pepper

    • 60 ml (¼ cup) chutney + extra

    • 5 eggs

    • 4 large flour tortillas

Instructions

    1. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on high and fry the onion and mince for about 8 minutes or until cooked. Add the curry powder and fry for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Cool slightly, then stir through the chutney and 1 of the eggs.

    1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Press a tortilla into each of four medium size oven proof frying pans.

    1. Divide the mince mixture between the tortillas, spreading over the bases. Make an indentation in the centre and break an egg into each.

    1. Bake for about 12 minutes or until egg whites are set with yolks still runny or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with extra chutney.

Optional:

Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve with a tomato and onion sambal.

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