Recipe of the day: Crispy chicken on potato rosti with burnt butter sauce

A great winter meal for a cosy night in

Indulge in the ultimate comfort dish with this recipe for crispy chicken served atop a golden potato rosti. All is brought together by a luxurious burnt butter sauce.

The combination of tender, juicy chicken and crunchy potato is elevated by the nutty aroma of the sauce. This makes the meal a true standout for any special occasion or cozy night in.

Difficulty: Medium

Prep: 30 – 40 minutes

Cook: 2 hours

Serves: 6

Ingredients

For the potato rosti:

1 tin chakalaka,

2 large potatoes, peeled, grated & liquid drained

3 – 4 sprigs fresh thyme, chopped

2 tbsp melted butter

Salt & pepper

For the braised butternut:

½ cup salted butter

3 whole star anise

¼ cup orange squash

500g butternut, peeled, cut into chunks & parboiled

Crispy oven roasted chicken

2 chicken flavoured stock cubes

4 slices white bread

4 chicken thighs, cleaned

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

Salt & pepper

Yoghurt sauce:

1 cup double cream plain yoghurt

Zest & juice of ½ lemon

Handful of chives, chopped

1 tsp honey

Salt to taste

To serve:

4 – 5 sage leaves, fried

micro herbs

Method

For the potato rosti: Preheat oven to 120°C. To a large baking tray, add chakalaka, spread out evenly and place into the oven to dehydrate for 1 hour. Stir occasionally. Alternatively, you can also do this step by using an air fryer to speed up the process.

Once the chakalaka is dehydrated, allow it to cool. Then combine chakalaka, grated potato, thyme, melted butter and seasonings.

Heat olive oil in a small non-stick pan. Spoon the mixture into the pan and flatten using a spatula. Allow it to cook for 4 – 5 minutes on each side over medium heat until crispy and golden brown. Drain on a paper towel.

For the braised butternut: Heat a non-stick pan on medium heat, add in star anise and butter, and allow the butter to melt. Once it has melted, allow it to brown. Once the butter has browned, add in orange squash. Allow this to cook until reduced by half and slightly thickened.

Add in butternut and allow it to brown, occasionally tossing and coating in the sauce. Once the butternut is cooked through, remove the pan from the heat.

For the crispy oven-roasted chicken: Start by preheating the oven to 180C°. Then place white bread onto a baking tray and bake for 35 minutes until the bread is golden brown and toasted.

Remove bread from the oven, place it in a food processor along with chicken flavoured stock cubes. Blitz until breadcrumbs form and transfer to a shallow bowl. Pat chicken dry using a paper towel, then place the chicken, olive, spices and seasonings into a large bowl and mix well. After that, coat the chicken with the breadcrumbs and bake for 50 minutes until cooked through and golden brown.

Yoghurt sauce: Add all ingredients into a bowl and mix well; season to taste with salt.

Assembly: Place potato rosti onto a serving plate, spread over some yoghurt sauce and top with crispy oven-roasted chicken. Then put a few pieces of butternut onto the plate. Drizzle the burnt butter sauce over the butternut and garnish with fried sage leaves and micro basil.

Recipe supplied by koo.co.za