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Recipe of the day: Bok-inspired banana bread

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

21 July 2026

05:10 pm

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It's quick to mix and even quicker to disappear.

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Golden, moist and packed with banana goodness. Picture: Supplied

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Straight from the Springbok playbook, this banana bread is the ultimate crowd-pleaser whether you’re fuelling up before a big match, celebrating a win, or just needing something comforting with your coffee.

Made with ripe bananas, brown sugar and a generous swirl of creamy yoghurt, it delivers that perfect moist crumb and deep caramel flavour that South Africans love.

It’s quick to mix, even quicker to disappear and guaranteed to score points with the whole team (or family). Slice it thick, add the optional banana topping for extra drama and enjoy every bite like a champion.

Yield: 1 loaf

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups self-raising flour
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup plain yoghurt
  • ½ cup neutral oil or butter or margarine, melted
  • 3 ripe bananas, mashed
  • 2 eggs

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 160°C fan / 180°C conventional.
  2. Grease and line a loaf tin or small cake tin.
  3. Mash bananas well.
  4. Whisk together bananas, eggs, yoghurt, oil and brown sugar.
  5. Fold in the self-raising flour until just combined.
  6. Bake for 45-55 minutes or until a skewer comes out with no batter.
  7. Cool before slicing.
  8. Extra: Add an extra banana, sliced in half on top before baking.

Nutritional value per slice:

Energy 1130kJ

Protein 3.5g

Carbs 36g

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Fat 12g

– Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay from the Springbok playbook

Print

Recipe of the day: Bok-inspired banana bread

Picture supplied

Straight from the Springbok playbook, this banana bread is the ultimate crowd-pleaser – whether you’re fuelling up before a big match, celebrating a win, or just needing something comforting with your coffee.

Made with ripe bananas, brown sugar, and a generous swirl of creamy yoghurt, it delivers that perfect moist crumb and deep caramel flavour that South Africans love. It’s quick to mix, even quicker to disappear, and guaranteed to score points with the whole team (or family). Slice it thick, add the optional banana top for extra drama, and enjoy every bite like a champion.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1½ cups self-raising flour

    • 1 cup brown sugar

    • 1/2 cup plain yoghurt

    • ½ cup neutral oil or butter or margarine, melted

    • 3 ripe bananas, mashed

    • 2 eggs

Instructions

    1. Preheat oven to 160°C fan / 180°C conventional.

    1. Grease and line a loaf tin or small cake tin.

    1. Mash bananas well.

    1. Whisk together bananas, eggs, yoghurt, oil,

    1. and brown sugar.

    1. Fold in the self-raising flour until just combined.

    1. Bake for 45-55 minutes or until a skewer comes out

  1.  

    1. Cool before slicing

  1.  

    1. Add an extra banana, sliced in half on top, before baking.

Nutritional value per slice:

Energy 1130kJ

Protein 3.5g

Carbs 36g

Fat 12g

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