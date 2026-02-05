Recipes

Recipe of the day: Classic margarita cocktail

By Thami Kwazi

5 February 2026

Transport yourself to a sun-drenched paradise with the timeless classic margarita cocktail.

Recipe of the day: Classic margarita cocktail

Picture supplied

This beloved margarita cocktail blends the sharp zest of fresh lime juice, the warmth of quality tequila, and the subtle sweetness of orange liqueur.

Served over ice with a salted rim, the margarita offers a refreshing balance of tartness and smoothness.

Whether hosting a lively gathering or unwinding after a long day, the classic margarita is the perfect companion, delivering a taste of celebration in every sip.

DJ and mixologist Mmiso Luphondo’s margarita recipe.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Fish curry with atchar

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes 

Ingredients

Method

Wet the rim of the margarita glass with a lime wedge and roll it in salt

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Código 1530 Blanco, lime juice, and honey syrup

Shake until cold

Strain and serve over fresh ice

Recipe of the day: Classic margarita recipe

Recipe of the day: Classic margarita cocktail

Ingredients

    • 2 parts Código 1530 Blanco

    • ¾ parts honey syrup

    • Salt for the rim

Instructions

Wet the rim of the margarita glass with a lime wedge and roll it in salt

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Código 1530 Blanco, lime juice, and honey syrup

Shake until cold

Strain and serve over fresh ice

