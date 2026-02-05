Recipe of the day: Classic margarita cocktail

Transport yourself to a sun-drenched paradise with the timeless classic margarita cocktail.
This beloved margarita cocktail blends the sharp zest of fresh lime juice, the warmth of quality tequila, and the subtle sweetness of orange liqueur.
Served over ice with a salted rim, the margarita offers a refreshing balance of tartness and smoothness.
Whether hosting a lively gathering or unwinding after a long day, the classic margarita is the perfect companion, delivering a taste of celebration in every sip.
DJ and mixologist Mmiso Luphondo’s margarita recipe.
Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 parts Código 1530 Blanco
- 1 part fresh Lime juice fresh Lime juice
- ¾ parts honey syrup
- Salt for the rim
Method
Wet the rim of the margarita glass with a lime wedge and roll it in salt
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Código 1530 Blanco, lime juice, and honey syrup
Shake until cold
Strain and serve over fresh icePrint
