Recipe of the day: Creamy Italian sausage soup

Warm yourself with a bowl of this irresistible creamy Italian sausage soup tonight.
With a rich, velvety texture and a medley of aromatic herbs and spices, this hearty soup will not only satisfy your cravings but also soothe your soul and your body.
So, grab a cosy blanket, take your hot homemade bowl of soup, and enjoy the Italian flavours in every spoonful.
How to make a creamy Italian sausage soup
Ingredients
- 500g Italian sausage
- 1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick)
- 1/2 medium onion chopped, finely
- 2 sticks celery chopped, finely
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 6 tablespoons flour
- 4 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups milk
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional
- 500g potatoes peeled and diced into small pieces
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Add the sausage meat to a soup pot. Over medium-high heat, cook until browned (about 10 minutes), and break it up with your spoon as it cooks. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate. Leave the fat in the pot, but if it’s more than about a tablespoon, drain some of it out.
- Add the butter to the pot and once it’s melted, add the onion and celery and sauté for 4-5 minutes. Scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot.
- Stir in the garlic and flour. Cook for about 2 minutes, breaking it up with your spoon/stirring it as you go along. This step cooks the raw flour flavour out.
- Slowly whisk in the chicken broth until all the flour has dissolved and there’s no lumps.
- Stir in the milk, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes, potatoes, and add the sausage meat back to the pot.
Increase the heat to high and bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat so it’s bubbling but not boiling like crazy (medium-low heat works with my cast iron pot and gas stove). Cover the pot with the lid slightly open.
- Let the soup simmer for about 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender and the soup has thickened up to your liking. The Chef likes to stir it a few times to ensure nothing is sticking and that the stove’s temperature is still correct.
- Season with salt and pepper if needed.
Note from Chef
- Serves 4-6 depending on how much people eat.
*This recipe was sourced from saltandlavender.com.
