Recipe of the day: Creamy Italian sausage soup

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Warm yourself with a bowl of this irresistible creamy Italian sausage soup tonight.

With a rich, velvety texture and a medley of aromatic herbs and spices, this hearty soup will not only satisfy your cravings but also soothe your soul and your body.

So, grab a cosy blanket, take your hot homemade bowl of soup, and enjoy the Italian flavours in every spoonful.

How to make a creamy Italian sausage soup

Homemade creamy Italian sausage soup. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

500g Italian sausage

1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick)

1/2 medium onion chopped, finely

2 sticks celery chopped, finely

2 cloves garlic minced

6 tablespoons flour

4 cups low sodium chicken broth

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional

500g potatoes peeled and diced into small pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Add the sausage meat to a soup pot. Over medium-high heat, cook until browned (about 10 minutes), and break it up with your spoon as it cooks. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate. Leave the fat in the pot, but if it’s more than about a tablespoon, drain some of it out. Add the butter to the pot and once it’s melted, add the onion and celery and sauté for 4-5 minutes. Scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Stir in the garlic and flour. Cook for about 2 minutes, breaking it up with your spoon/stirring it as you go along. This step cooks the raw flour flavour out. Slowly whisk in the chicken broth until all the flour has dissolved and there’s no lumps. Stir in the milk, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes, potatoes, and add the sausage meat back to the pot.

Increase the heat to high and bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat so it’s bubbling but not boiling like crazy (medium-low heat works with my cast iron pot and gas stove). Cover the pot with the lid slightly open. Let the soup simmer for about 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender and the soup has thickened up to your liking. The Chef likes to stir it a few times to ensure nothing is sticking and that the stove’s temperature is still correct. Season with salt and pepper if needed.

Note from Chef

Serves 4-6 depending on how much people eat.

*This recipe was sourced from saltandlavender.com.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Spicy Jamaican Oxtail Curry with easy home-made flatbread