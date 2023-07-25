Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi
Digital Intern
2 minute read
25 Jul 2023
1:01 pm

Recipe of the day: Creamy Italian sausage soup

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

This mouthwatering Creamy Italian Sausage soup is the perfect remedy for this cold weather.

Homemade creamy Italian sausage soup
Homemade creamy Italian sausage soup. Picture: iStock

Warm yourself with a bowl of this irresistible creamy Italian sausage soup tonight.

With a rich, velvety texture and a medley of aromatic herbs and spices, this hearty soup will not only satisfy your cravings but also soothe your soul and your body.

So, grab a cosy blanket, take your hot homemade bowl of soup, and enjoy the Italian flavours in every spoonful.

How to make a creamy Italian sausage soup

Homemade creamy Italian sausage soup.
Homemade creamy Italian sausage soup. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 500g Italian sausage
  • 1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick)
  • 1/2 medium onion chopped, finely
  • 2 sticks celery chopped, finely
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 6 tablespoons flour
  • 4 cups low sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional
  • 500g potatoes peeled and diced into small pieces
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Add the sausage meat to a soup pot. Over medium-high heat, cook until browned (about 10 minutes), and break it up with your spoon as it cooks. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate. Leave the fat in the pot, but if it’s more than about a tablespoon, drain some of it out.
  2. Add the butter to the pot and once it’s melted, add the onion and celery and sauté for 4-5 minutes. Scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot.
  3. Stir in the garlic and flour. Cook for about 2 minutes, breaking it up with your spoon/stirring it as you go along. This step cooks the raw flour flavour out.
  4. Slowly whisk in the chicken broth until all the flour has dissolved and there’s no lumps.
  5. Stir in the milk, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes, potatoes, and add the sausage meat back to the pot.
    Increase the heat to high and bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat so it’s bubbling but not boiling like crazy (medium-low heat works with my cast iron pot and gas stove). Cover the pot with the lid slightly open.
  6. Let the soup simmer for about 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender and the soup has thickened up to your liking. The Chef likes to stir it a few times to ensure nothing is sticking and that the stove’s temperature is still correct.
  7. Season with salt and pepper if needed.

Note from Chef

  • Serves 4-6 depending on how much people eat.

*This recipe was sourced from saltandlavender.com.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Spicy Jamaican Oxtail Curry with easy home-made flatbread

Read more on these topics