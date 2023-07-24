Recipe of the day: Spicy Jamaican Oxtail Curry with easy home-made flatbread

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Transport your taste buds to the sun-kissed shores of Jamaica with the delectable Spicy Jamaican Oxtail Curry and homemade flatbread that’s incredibly simple to whip up.

Enjoy the enticing blend of bold Caribbean spices and tender oxtail, complemented by the warm, soft texture of freshly baked flatbread, all crafted with ease right in your very own kitchen.

How to make a spicy Jamaican oxtail curry

Ingredients

3 pounds oxtail

Sea salt

Freshly cracked pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup stout, such as Guinness

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 large onions, diced

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 habanero chile or 2 finger hot chiles, finely chopped

4 tablespoons Jamaican curry powder

3 tablespoons tomato paste

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 3/4 cups quality coconut milk

3 cups beef broth

2 large yams or sweet potatoes, halved and cut into 1/2-inch slices

4 to 5 multi-colored carrots, peeled, sliced into 3 pieces

Juice of 1 lime

2 cups steamed basmati rice, for serving

Sufficient quantity lime wedges, for serving

Sufficient quantity green onions, sliced, for garnish

Method

Making the oxtail: Sprinkle the oxtail generously with salt and pepper. In 2 batches, brown the oxtail on both sides in a saute pan over medium-high heat in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Set browned oxtail aside. Making the curry: Deglaze the pan with the stout. Scrape any brown bits, along with un-evaporated stout, from the saute pan to a Dutch oven. Add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil to the saute pan and cook the onions over medium-high heat until browned, about 7 minutes.

Add the garlic and chile, and cook for 1 minute. Add the curry powder and cook for 1 minute while stirring. Add the tomato paste and flour, and cook for another minute while stirring. Add the coconut milk and stir to blend.

Transfer the sauce to the Dutch oven, add the beef broth and oxtail. Simmer, partially covered, over low heat until the oxtail is tender and starting to fall off the bone, about 3 hours. Add the yams and carrots and simmer for 35 minutes more. Skim off as much oil as possible. Season the curry with salt and pepper, and add the lime juice. Serve with rice and lime wedges. Garnish with green onions.

*This recipe was sourced from cookingchanneltv.com.

How to make a flatbread

Ingredients

200g plain or wholemeal flour

¼ tsp salt

100ml warm water

2 tbsp oil (olive, sunflower or vegetable), plus extra for cooking

Method

Place the flour and salt in a large bowl and trickle on the water bit by bit. Mix the water and flour mixture together. Kids can mix using one finger so that they do not get a whole hand covered in dough. Doughy hands can be cleaned by rubbing a little more flour onto the hands over another bowl or the bin – resist the urge to wash doughy hands as you will block the drain. Add the oil and knead the dough – you are aiming for a soft dough. If it is too sticky, add a little more flour or if it is too dry, add a splash of water. Knead the dough for 5 minutes – kids can do this in the bowl or on a clean surface using one or two hands. You can cook the breads straight away or leave the dough to stand for about 30 minutes. This is a good time to make a quick filling such as a grated salad or dip. Divide the dough into four balls (or six if you have a smaller frying pan). On a clean surface, roll each ball of dough one at a time using a rolling pin. If you pick up and move round the flatbread often you know it has not stuck. (You may need to sprinkle a little flour on the surface but only use a little as too much will dry out the dough.) Don’t worry if they are not perfect circles. Heat a large frying pan. Take a sheet of kitchen paper and rub a little oil onto the surface of the pan. Cook each flatbread for about 2 minutes on one side – it should puff up a little. Flip the flatbread over using tongs and then cook for a couple of minutes on the other side. The flatbread should have turned lighter in colour and may have a few spots of brown. Keep the cooked flatbreads warm, wrapped in foil or a clean tea towel, until the others are cooked. If you want crisp flatbreads rub them with a little olive oil, chop into strips or triangles with scissors and then ask an adult to fry them for 5–10 minutes, or until crisp.

*This recipe was sourced from bbc.co.uk.

