Recipe of the day: Budget dinner with creamy peri-peri chicken livers and mushrooms

Make a quick dinner with pan-seared livers simmered in a creamy, smoky tomato sauce with mushrooms, garlic and chilli.
Creamy peri peri chicken livers and mushrooms. Picture: supplied
Finished with a zing of lemon and served with warm Portuguese rolls, it’s a bold, comforting dish perfect for sharing.
Ingredients
- 500 g free-range chicken livers
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 white onion, finely diced
- 2 cloves of garlic minced
- 3-5 fresh bay leaves
- 250 g white button mushrooms sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
- 1 tbsp worcestershire sauce
- 70 g tomato paste
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1-2 tsp chilli flakes, depending on heat preference
- 250 ml cream
- 1 lemon zest and juice
- 6 crusty Portuguese rolls for serving
- salt and pepper to taste
- olive oil for cooking
Instructions
- Dry chicken livers well with paper towel.
- Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large, deep frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Sear the chicken livers until golden brown on all sides, but not cooked through. Season well with salt and pepper.
- Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Add a fresh little drizzle of olive oil if necessary and the 1 Tbsp of butter to the pan.
- Reduce heat to medium.
- Add onion and sauté until tender.
- Add garlic and cook for a minute until fragrant.
- Add bay leaves, mushrooms, red pepper, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, smoked paprika and chilli flakes.
- Cook for a few minutes until the mushrooms and peppers begin to soften and the tomato paste turns a dark red colour.
- Pour in the cream and bring to a gentle simmer.
- Add the seared chicken livers back into the pan.
- Simmer for 5-10 minutes being careful not to overcook the chicken livers.
- Test one by cutting it open and it should still be just slightly pink in the middle.
- When the chicken livers are cooked, finish the dish with the lemon zest and lemon juice. Stir through.
- Serve the spicy livers and mushrooms straight from the pan with warm crusty Portuguese rolls and enjoy!
