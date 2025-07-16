Recipes

Recipe of the day: Budget dinner with creamy peri-peri chicken livers and mushrooms

Thami Kwazi

16 July 2025

Make a quick dinner with pan-seared livers simmered in a creamy, smoky tomato sauce with mushrooms, garlic and chilli.

Creamy peri peri chicken livers and mushrooms. Picture: supplied

Make a quick dinner with pan-seared livers simmered in a creamy, smoky tomato sauce with mushrooms, garlic and chilli.

Finished with a zing of lemon and served with warm Portuguese rolls, it’s a bold, comforting dish perfect for sharing.

Ingredients  

  • 500 g free-range chicken livers
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 white onion, finely diced
  • 2 cloves of garlic minced
  • 3-5 fresh bay leaves
  • 250 g white button mushrooms sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
  • 1 tbsp worcestershire sauce
  • 70 g tomato paste
  • 2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1-2 tsp chilli flakes, depending on heat preference
  • 250 ml cream
  • 1 lemon zest and juice
  • 6 crusty Portuguese rolls for serving
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • olive oil for cooking

Instructions 

  • Dry chicken livers well with paper towel.
  • Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large, deep frying pan over medium-high heat.
  • Sear the chicken livers until golden brown on all sides, but not cooked through. Season well with salt and pepper.
  • Remove from the pan and set aside.
  • Add a fresh little drizzle of olive oil if necessary and the 1 Tbsp of butter to the pan.
  • Reduce heat to medium.
  • Add onion and sauté until tender.
  • Add garlic and cook for a minute until fragrant.
  • Add bay leaves, mushrooms, red pepper, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, smoked paprika and chilli flakes.
  • Cook for a few minutes until the mushrooms and peppers begin to soften and the tomato paste turns a dark red colour.
  • Pour in the cream and bring to a gentle simmer.
  • Add the seared chicken livers back into the pan.
  • Simmer for 5-10 minutes being careful not to overcook the chicken livers.
  • Test one by cutting it open and it should still be just slightly pink in the middle.
  • When the chicken livers are cooked, finish the dish with the lemon zest and lemon juice. Stir through.
  • Serve the spicy livers and mushrooms straight from the pan with warm crusty Portuguese rolls and enjoy!

