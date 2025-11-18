Recipe of the day: Easy-to-make Spanish-style paella salad

Try this easy-to-make Spanish-style paella salad
Make this Spanish paella salad your signature dish!
Choose a bright-coloured serving platter and arrange the ingredients prettily.
Recipe supplied by: spekkorice.co.za
Easy to make Spanish-style Paella Salad
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 45 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour
- Category: Lunch, Dinner
- Method: cook
- Cuisine: spanish
Ingredients
Scale
For the rice
- 1 cup Spekko Long Grain Parboiled Rice
- 3 cups chicken stock
- 1⁄2 tsp turmeric
- Pinch of salt
For the paella
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 125 g chorizo, thinly sliced
- 2 chicken breasts, sliced into strips
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1⁄2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 small red chilli, seeds removed and finely chopped
- Salt
- 250 g prawns, deveined and cleaned
- 2 red peppers, roasted, peeled, and sliced into strips
- 1 cup peas, blanched
- Fresh parsley, roughly chopped
- Lemon wedges, to serve
For the dressing
- 1⁄4 cup olive oil
- 1 1⁄2 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp honey
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- First, cook the rice as per the instructions on the pack, replacing the water with chicken stock. Add a pinch of turmeric to the rice with the stock. Set aside to cool.
- Make the dressing by mixing the olive oil, vinegar. Honey and season.
- Heat the oil in a pan, and lightly fry the chorizo. Remove and set aside.
- Lightly fry the chicken breast strips, oregano, paprika, chilli, and salt. Set aside to cool.
- In the same pan, flash fry the prawns until pink and just cooked.
- To serve, mix the rice, chorizo, chicken, prawns, red peppers, and peas. Mix in the salad dressing and serve with lemon wedges.