Recipe of the day: Easy-to-make Spanish-style paella salad

By Thami Kwazi

18 November 2025

Try this easy-to-make Spanish-style paella salad

Make this Spanish paella salad your signature dish!

Choose a bright-coloured serving platter and arrange the ingredients prettily.

Ingredients

For the rice
1 cup Spekko Long Grain Parboiled Rice
3 cups chicken stock
1⁄2 tsp turmeric
Pinch of salt

For the paella

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 125 g chorizo, thinly sliced
  • 2 chicken breasts, sliced into strips
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1⁄2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 small red chilli, seeds removed and finely chopped
  • Salt
  • 250 g prawns, deveined and cleaned
  • 2 red peppers, roasted, peeled, and sliced into strips
  • 1 cup peas, blanched
  • Fresh parsley, roughly chopped
  • Lemon wedges, to serve

For the dressing

  • 1⁄4 cup olive oil
  • 1 1⁄2 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp honey
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. First, cook the rice as per the instructions on the pack, replacing the water with chicken stock. Add a pinch of turmeric to the rice with the stock. Set aside to cool.
  2. Make the dressing by mixing the olive oil, vinegar. Honey and season.
  3. Heat the oil in a pan, and lightly fry the chorizo. Remove and set aside.
  4. Lightly fry the chicken breast strips, oregano, paprika, chilli, and salt. Set aside to cool.
  5. In the same pan, flash fry the prawns until pink and just cooked.
  6. To serve, mix the rice, chorizo, chicken, prawns, red peppers, and peas. Mix in the salad dressing and serve with lemon wedges.

Recipe supplied by: spekkorice.co.za

Easy to make Spanish-style Paella Salad

  • Author: spekkorice.co.za
  • Prep Time: 15 minutes
  • Cook Time: 45 minutes
  • Total Time: 1 hour
  • Category: Lunch, Dinner
  • Method: cook
  • Cuisine: spanish

