Recipe of the day: Cherry and red wine braised short ribs

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

4 minute read

19 November 2025

04:41 pm

This short rib recipe is the ultimate slow-cooked comfort

Cherry and Red Wine Braised Short Ribs recipe

Picture: Supplied

We all love comfort food. This recipe provides this and more with fall-off-the-bone tender short ribs, kissed with cherry sweetness and red wine depth.

Serves: 4–6

Ingredients

  • 1.5 kg beef short ribs
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, grated
  • 200g mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 cups cherries, pitted and halved
  • 2 cups red wine
  • 2 cups beef or vegetable stock
  • 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

Method

  1. Brown the ribs: Heat olive oil in a large, heavy pot (cast iron or Dutch oven).
  2. Season ribs well with salt and pepper, then sear on all sides until deeply golden.
  3. Remove to a plate.
  4. Sauté the veggies: In the same pot, sauté onion, carrot and garlic until softened and fragrant.
  5. Deglaze: Pour in red wine, scraping up the browned bits. Let it bubble for 5 minutes to reduce slightly.
  6. Build the braise: Add beef stock, cherries, rosemary, and thyme.
  7. Return the ribs and nestle them in the liquid.
  8. Simmer, low and slow: Bring to a gentle simmer, cover with the lid and cook on the lowest heat for 2½ to 3 hours.
  9. Turn the ribs halfway through, keeping the liquid at a gentle bubble.
  10. Finish: When the meat is fall-off-the-bone tender, skim any excess fat. If the sauce is too thin, remove the ribs and reduce the liquid uncovered for 10 minutes until glossy.

Tip: The stovetop version can sometimes evaporate liquid more quickly than oven-braising. Keep an eye on it, and if the liquid gets too low, splash in extra stock or water.

Both methods are lush , oven-braising gives you even heat, while stovetop feels more hands-on, like a slow seduction.

So if you would prefer to finish off in the oven:

  • Preheat the oven to 160 deg C
  • Once you are ready, cook for about 2½ to 3 hours.
  • Keep an eye on it and top with a little liquid if necessary.

Supplied by: www.juicydelicious.co.za

