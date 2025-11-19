Recipe of the day: Cherry and red wine braised short ribs

This short rib recipe is the ultimate slow-cooked comfort
We all love comfort food. This recipe provides this and more with fall-off-the-bone tender short ribs, kissed with cherry sweetness and red wine depth.
Serves: 4–6
Ingredients
- 1.5 kg beef short ribs
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, grated
- 200g mushrooms, sliced
- 2 cups cherries, pitted and halved
- 2 cups red wine
- 2 cups beef or vegetable stock
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
Method
- Brown the ribs: Heat olive oil in a large, heavy pot (cast iron or Dutch oven).
- Season ribs well with salt and pepper, then sear on all sides until deeply golden.
- Remove to a plate.
- Sauté the veggies: In the same pot, sauté onion, carrot and garlic until softened and fragrant.
- Deglaze: Pour in red wine, scraping up the browned bits. Let it bubble for 5 minutes to reduce slightly.
- Build the braise: Add beef stock, cherries, rosemary, and thyme.
- Return the ribs and nestle them in the liquid.
- Simmer, low and slow: Bring to a gentle simmer, cover with the lid and cook on the lowest heat for 2½ to 3 hours.
- Turn the ribs halfway through, keeping the liquid at a gentle bubble.
- Finish: When the meat is fall-off-the-bone tender, skim any excess fat. If the sauce is too thin, remove the ribs and reduce the liquid uncovered for 10 minutes until glossy.
Tip: The stovetop version can sometimes evaporate liquid more quickly than oven-braising. Keep an eye on it, and if the liquid gets too low, splash in extra stock or water.
Both methods are lush , oven-braising gives you even heat, while stovetop feels more hands-on, like a slow seduction.
So if you would prefer to finish off in the oven:
- Preheat the oven to 160 deg C
- Once you are ready, cook for about 2½ to 3 hours.
- Keep an eye on it and top with a little liquid if necessary.
Supplied by: www.juicydelicious.co.za
