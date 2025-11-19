Recipe of the day: Cherry and red wine braised short ribs

This short rib recipe is the ultimate slow-cooked comfort

We all love comfort food. This recipe provides this and more with fall-off-the-bone tender short ribs, kissed with cherry sweetness and red wine depth.

Serves: 4–6

Ingredients

1.5 kg beef short ribs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

3 cloves garlic, grated

200g mushrooms, sliced

2 cups cherries, pitted and halved

2 cups red wine

2 cups beef or vegetable stock

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

Method

Brown the ribs: Heat olive oil in a large, heavy pot (cast iron or Dutch oven). Season ribs well with salt and pepper, then sear on all sides until deeply golden. Remove to a plate. Sauté the veggies: In the same pot, sauté onion, carrot and garlic until softened and fragrant. Deglaze: Pour in red wine, scraping up the browned bits. Let it bubble for 5 minutes to reduce slightly. Build the braise: Add beef stock, cherries, rosemary, and thyme. Return the ribs and nestle them in the liquid. Simmer, low and slow: Bring to a gentle simmer, cover with the lid and cook on the lowest heat for 2½ to 3 hours. Turn the ribs halfway through, keeping the liquid at a gentle bubble. Finish: When the meat is fall-off-the-bone tender, skim any excess fat. If the sauce is too thin, remove the ribs and reduce the liquid uncovered for 10 minutes until glossy.

Tip: The stovetop version can sometimes evaporate liquid more quickly than oven-braising. Keep an eye on it, and if the liquid gets too low, splash in extra stock or water.

Both methods are lush , oven-braising gives you even heat, while stovetop feels more hands-on, like a slow seduction.

So if you would prefer to finish off in the oven:

Preheat the oven to 160 deg C

Once you are ready, cook for about 2½ to 3 hours.

Keep an eye on it and top with a little liquid if necessary.

Supplied by: www.juicydelicious.co.za