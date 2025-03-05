Recipe of the day: Egg muffins

Whether you’re meal-prepping for the week or whipping up a nutritious snack, these muffins are a must-try.

Looking for a quick, protein-packed breakfast that’s both delicious and convenient? These egg muffins are the perfect grab-and-go option!

Loaded with fresh veggies, gooey cheese, and a hint of spice, they’re easy to make and even easier to enjoy.

Egg muffins

Ingredients

12 extra-large eggs

125 ml cream

½ cup spring onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 chilli, diced

1 large red bell pepper, diced

1 cup corn, cut off the cob (or frozen)

2 cups baby spinach

60g (½ cup) mozzarella, grated

Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil

Method

Preheat oven to 180˚C and grease a 12-cup cupcake tin. Add a drizzle of olive oil to a large frying pan. Add spring onion, garlic and chilli. Cook until fragrant. Add bell pepper and corn and cook until tender. Add spinach and cook until wilted and all water evaporates. Remove from the heat and stir through the cheese. Meanwhile, whisk eggs and cream together. Season well. Evenly distribute the veggies into the cupcake tin. Pour egg mixture over veggies. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until golden and set. Serve warm and enjoy! To freeze – wrap cooked and cooled muffins tightly with cling film and place in a Ziplock bag and freeze. To reheat: Defrost muffins in the fridge or covered on the counter. Oven: Place muffins on a baking tray and reheat in the oven at 180˚C until warmed through. Microwave: For a quicker breakfast on the go option, use the microwave. Place a piece of paper towel on a microwave-safe plate. Reheat gently in the microwave on medium power until hot and warmed through to the centre, about 30 seconds (from thawed) or 1 to 2 minutes (from frozen).

*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)

