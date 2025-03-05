Recipe of the day: Egg muffins

Read more
Whether you’re meal-prepping for the week or whipping up a nutritious snack, these muffins are a must-try.
Breakfast egg muffins. Picture: Supplied
Looking for a quick, protein-packed breakfast that’s both delicious and convenient? These egg muffins are the perfect grab-and-go option!
Loaded with fresh veggies, gooey cheese, and a hint of spice, they’re easy to make and even easier to enjoy.
Egg muffins
Ingredients
- 12 extra-large eggs
- 125 ml cream
- ½ cup spring onions, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 1 chilli, diced
- 1 large red bell pepper, diced
- 1 cup corn, cut off the cob (or frozen)
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 60g (½ cup) mozzarella, grated
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Olive oil
Method
- Preheat oven to 180˚C and grease a 12-cup cupcake tin.
- Add a drizzle of olive oil to a large frying pan.
- Add spring onion, garlic and chilli. Cook until fragrant.
- Add bell pepper and corn and cook until tender.
- Add spinach and cook until wilted and all water evaporates. Remove from the heat and stir through the cheese.
- Meanwhile, whisk eggs and cream together. Season well.
- Evenly distribute the veggies into the cupcake tin. Pour egg mixture over veggies.
- Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until golden and set. Serve warm and enjoy!
- To freeze – wrap cooked and cooled muffins tightly with cling film and place in a Ziplock bag and freeze.
- To reheat: Defrost muffins in the fridge or covered on the counter.
- Oven: Place muffins on a baking tray and reheat in the oven at 180˚C until warmed through.
- Microwave: For a quicker breakfast on the go option, use the microwave. Place a piece of paper towel on a microwave-safe plate. Reheat gently in the microwave on medium power until hot and warmed through to the centre, about 30 seconds (from thawed) or 1 to 2 minutes (from frozen).
*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)
