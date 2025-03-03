Recipes

Recipe of the day: Ultimate egg salad sandwich

Looking for a simple yet satisfying meal? Here is a quick and delicious option.

Egg salad sandwich recipe

Ultimate egg salad sandwich. Picture: Supplied

This egg salad sandwich is creamy, tasty and easy to make. It’s perfect for lunch, a quick snack or even a road trip.

Serve it on healthy bread, a baguette, or any bread you like. Plus, you can store it in the fridge for a few days, making it a great meal-prep option!

Ultimate egg salad sandwich

Ingredients

  • 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
  • 80 ml (1/3 cup) mayonnaise
  • 10 ml (2 tsp.) whole grain mustard
  • 5 ml (1 tsp.) fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 stalk celery, very finely chopped
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp.) finely chopped chives
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Paprika to sprinkle
  • Sliced health bread or baguette, to serve
  • Fresh chives to garnish

 Method

  1. Roughly chop all (or only 4 if you want some whole eggs for presentation) hard-boiled eggs and transfer to a medium bowl. Mash slightly with a fork to break up yolks. 
  2. Add mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, celery, and chives and mix until evenly combined. Season with salt and pepper. 
  3. If using a baguette, slice in half lengthwise and spread the egg salad on the bottom half.
  4. Sprinkle egg salad with paprika.
  5. Garnish with chives and top with the other half of the baguette or slice of bread.

*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)

