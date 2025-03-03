Recipe of the day: Ultimate egg salad sandwich

Looking for a simple yet satisfying meal? Here is a quick and delicious option.
Ultimate egg salad sandwich. Picture: Supplied
This egg salad sandwich is creamy, tasty and easy to make. It’s perfect for lunch, a quick snack or even a road trip.
Serve it on healthy bread, a baguette, or any bread you like. Plus, you can store it in the fridge for a few days, making it a great meal-prep option!
ALSO READ: Five summertime indulgences to try this weekend
Ultimate egg salad sandwich
Ingredients
- 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
- 80 ml (1/3 cup) mayonnaise
- 10 ml (2 tsp.) whole grain mustard
- 5 ml (1 tsp.) fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 stalk celery, very finely chopped
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) finely chopped chives
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Paprika to sprinkle
- Sliced health bread or baguette, to serve
- Fresh chives to garnish
Method
- Roughly chop all (or only 4 if you want some whole eggs for presentation) hard-boiled eggs and transfer to a medium bowl. Mash slightly with a fork to break up yolks.
- Add mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, celery, and chives and mix until evenly combined. Season with salt and pepper.
- If using a baguette, slice in half lengthwise and spread the egg salad on the bottom half.
- Sprinkle egg salad with paprika.
- Garnish with chives and top with the other half of the baguette or slice of bread.
*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)Print
Ultimate egg salad sandwich
Ingredients
-
- 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
-
- 80 ml (1/3 cup) mayonnaise
-
- 10 ml (2 tsp.) whole grain mustard
-
- 5 ml (1 tsp.) fresh lemon juice
-
- 1/2 stalk celery, very finely chopped
-
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) finely chopped chives
-
- Salt and pepper to taste
-
- Paprika to sprinkle
-
- Sliced health bread or baguette, to serve
-
- Fresh chives to garnish
Instructions
- Roughly chop all (or only 4 if you want some whole eggs for presentation) hard-boiled eggs and transfer to a medium bowl. Mash slightly with a fork to break up yolks.
- Add mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, celery, and chives and mix until evenly combined. Season with salt and pepper.
- If using a baguette, slice in half lengthwise and spread the egg salad on the bottom half.
- Sprinkle egg salad with paprika.
- Garnish with chives and top with the other half of the baguette or slice of bread.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Glazed peach fritters
Download our app