‘Come Dine With Me SA’ is heading to more SA homes: Here’s where the next dinner party could be

The British-adapted TV show will head to other provinces and cities for the first time as it marks its 10th season in South Africa.

‘Come Dine With Me South Africa’ has returned for a 10th season. Picture: Supplied

In all its seasons in South Africa, British TV show Come Dine With Me only profiled cooks from Cape Town and Gauteng.

“Reaching 10 seasons is evidence of how much South Africans love this deliciously chaotic show,” said executive producer Ryan Deacon.

“We’ve had unforgettable dinner parties, unexpected friendships, and a whole lot of hilarious disasters in the kitchen. Season 10 promises to be so much bigger, as we travel to Mbombela, Rustenburg and Bloemfontein for the first time.”

Come Dine With Me sees five or sometimes four strangers host dinner parties throughout the week, at which they score each other based on their evening experience.

The winner is announced on the final night after all the week’s scores are tallied up.

The show that’s produced by Rapid Blue returns to South African screens on Wednesday night on BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174).

Come Dine With Me’s longevity

As the show marks its 10th anniversary in South Africa, it celebrates its 20th in England. One of the things that has made the show a favourite on different continents, is narrator Dave Lamb’s unique voice and dry wit.

Lamb joined Come Dine With Me in 2004 after the channel airing the show wanted to try something experimental in their pilot episode.

“I thought I’d do three or four eps and maybe that would be that but it turned into something a bit longer. The first audition we played it straight and it has grown organically over the years,” the man with the recognisable voice told Deadline.

Lamb, who rarely speaks to the media, spoke to the publication as the show marks its 20th season.

He said he sometimes gets concerned that he’s poking fun at the five non-professional cooks.

“But it’s gentle teasing,” he averred.

“I consider myself almost sitting next to them while at the same time sitting on the sofa with the viewer. There’s nothing to be gained by being horrible or pillorying people.”

Come Dine With Me has seen a recent resurgence in places such as Belgium and Mexico through the celebrity format which sees the famous competing in the name of charity.

