Recipe of the day: Glazed peach fritters

Read more
These fritters are perfect for breakfast, a snack, or a party.
Glazed peach fritters. Picture: Supplied
These glazed peach fritters are a delicious treat — crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and full of sweet peach flavour.
The orange-flavoured glaze adds a tasty finishing touch, and you can make them extra fun with food colouring and sprinkles. Enjoy them warm and fresh!
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Cherry fool dessert
Glazed peach fritters
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup white sugar
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 2 XL eggs beaten
- 25 grams melted butter
- 1 tsp vanilla extract or essence
- 4 cling peaches, peeled and diced
- Vegetable oil for deep-frying
The glaze
- 3 cups icing sugar
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/ 2 tsp vanilla extract
Method
- Place enough vegetable oil for deep-frying in a saucepan and heat it gently while you mix the batter so it is ready once the batter is mixed.
- Now, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, eggs, butter, and vanilla extract.
- Make a well in the centre of the flour and stir the wet ingredients into dry ingredients, don’t over-mix.
- Fold in peaches and make sure they are evenly distributed throughout the batter.
- Drop spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the pot; the fritters need space to expand.
- Fry the fritter for 1-2 minutes or until golden, and then turn them over and fry the other side.
- Once the fritters are golden brown, remove them with a slotted spoon and drain them on paper towels.
- Repeat until you have used up all the batter.
- Dip the fritters into the glaze, coat them completely, shake off any excess glaze, and place them onto a plate to allow the glaze to set before serving them.
*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.
Glazed peach fritters
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 25 minutes
- Total Time: 30 minutes
- Category: Dessert
- Method: Bake
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
-
- 2/3 cup white sugar
-
- 2 tsp baking powder
-
- 1 tsp salt
-
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
-
- 2 XL eggs beaten
-
- 25 grams melted butter
-
- 1 tsp vanilla extract or essence
-
- 4 cling peaches, peeled and diced
-
- Vegetable oil for deep-frying
The glaze
-
- 3 cups icing sugar
-
- 1/2 cup orange juice
-
- 1/ 2 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
- Place enough vegetable oil for deep-frying in a saucepan and heat it gently while you mix the batter so it is ready once the batter is mixed.
- Now, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, eggs, butter, and vanilla extract.
- Make a well in the centre of the flour and stir the wet ingredients into dry ingredients, don’t over-mix.
- Fold in peaches and make sure they are evenly distributed throughout the batter.
- Drop spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the pot; the fritters need space to expand.
- Fry the fritter for 1-2 minutes or until golden, and then turn them over and fry the other side.
- Once the fritters are golden brown, remove them with a slotted spoon and drain them on paper towels.
- Repeat until you have used up all the batter.
- Dip the fritters into the glaze, coat them completely, shake off any excess glaze, and place them onto a plate to allow the glaze to set before serving them.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Coconut shrimp
Download our app