Recipe of the day: Glazed peach fritters

These fritters are perfect for breakfast, a snack, or a party.

These glazed peach fritters are a delicious treat — crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and full of sweet peach flavour.

The orange-flavoured glaze adds a tasty finishing touch, and you can make them extra fun with food colouring and sprinkles. Enjoy them warm and fresh!

Glazed peach fritters

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup white sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

3/4 cup buttermilk

2 XL eggs beaten

25 grams melted butter

1 tsp vanilla extract or essence

4 cling peaches, peeled and diced

Vegetable oil for deep-frying

The glaze

3 cups icing sugar

1/2 cup orange juice

1/ 2 tsp vanilla extract



Method

Place enough vegetable oil for deep-frying in a saucepan and heat it gently while you mix the batter so it is ready once the batter is mixed. Now, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, eggs, butter, and vanilla extract. Make a well in the centre of the flour and stir the wet ingredients into dry ingredients, don’t over-mix. Fold in peaches and make sure they are evenly distributed throughout the batter. Drop spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the pot; the fritters need space to expand. Fry the fritter for 1-2 minutes or until golden, and then turn them over and fry the other side. Once the fritters are golden brown, remove them with a slotted spoon and drain them on paper towels. Repeat until you have used up all the batter. Dip the fritters into the glaze, coat them completely, shake off any excess glaze, and place them onto a plate to allow the glaze to set before serving them.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

Glazed peach fritters Author: Jenny Morris

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Category: Dessert

Method: Bake

