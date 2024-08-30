Recipes

30 Aug 2024

02:10 pm

Recipe of the day: Cheesy meatloaf with BBQ sauce

A comforting classic with a cheesy twist!

Cheesy meatloaf with BBQ sauce

Cheesy meatloaf with BBQ sauce. Picture: Supplied

Today’s recipe features a mouth-watering cheesy meatloaf with BBQ sauce that’s sure to satisfy your appetite.

Packed with ground beef, hearty oats, crispy bacon, and a blend of spices, this meatloaf is topped with a tangy BBQ glaze for that perfect finishing touch.

Cheesy meatloaf with BBQ sauce

Ingredients

  • Ground beef
  • Oats
  • Union
  • Red bell pepper
  • Egg
  • Bacon
  • Milk
  • Worcestershire Sauce
  • BBQ Sauce

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix oats, finely diced or grated onion, diced red bell pepper, egg, cooked chopped bacon, shredded pepper jack cheese, milk, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, chilli powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper in a large mixing bowl.
  2. Add ground beef to the wet mixture and slowly mix until just incorporated. For best results, do not over-mix the ground beef mixture.
  3. Press the meat mixture into a loaf pan or press it into a log and place it on a baking sheet.
  4. Combine BBQ sauce, brown sugar, and Dijon mustard while the meatloaf cooks.
  5. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Remove the meatloaf from the oven and add BBQ sauce glaze to the top of the meatloaf.
  6. Continue baking for an additional 10 minutes or until the internal temperature of the meatloaf is 160 degrees.

*This recipe was sourced from Cooking Up Memories with permission.

