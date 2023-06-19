Recipe of the day: Easy one-pot chicken akni recipe

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

If you have been craving a flavourful chicken biryani with the cold weather, but are just not up for all the work that goes into cooking a biryani, this chicken akni recipe is a great alternative.

A chicken akni recipe is very similar to a biryani as both recipes have most of the same flavourings. The only really big difference is that takes a lot less time to make a akni than a briyani.

Quick and easy one-pot chicken akni recipe

Ingredients

Whole spices

2 tsp cumin seeds

5 cardamom pods slightly bashed open

7 cloves

2 sticks cinnamon

12 black peppercorns

Rice, chicken and potatoes

100ml oil

3 tbsp ghee

1 large onion sliced finely

1kg chicken legs and thighs combined skinless

2 ½ inch ginger grated finely

8-10 garlic cloves crushed

3 green chillis pierced

1 tsp salt

2 ½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

500g tinned tomato or passata blended

3 tsp paprika, not sweet or smoked

1 tsp chilli powder or according to taste

2 tsp coriander powder

4 ½ cups water boiled

2 ½ tsp salt

2 ½ cups rice washed and soaked for 30 minutes

2 large potatoes peeled and chopped into 1 inch quarters

Method

Soak the whole spices in 1/4 cup of water and set aside. Heat the oil and ghee in a large pot over medium high heat. Once hot. add onions and after 10-15 minutes when onions are golden, add in the soaked spices with the water. Cover and allow the spices to steam for 4 minutes. Keep an eye on the onions to make sure they aren’t browning too much. Add the chicken and saute for 5 minutes. Then stir in the ginger, garlic and green chilli. Saute for 2 minutes. Add the salt, cumin powder and turmeric and allow to cook for 2 minutes before pouring in the tomatoes, paprika, red chilli powder and coriander powder. Allow to cook covered for 15-20 minutes over medium/low heat. Pour in the water and add salt. When the water comes to the boil, add soaked rice and potatoes. Cook on high heat and stir the rice several times. When there is very little water remaining, turn the heat right down. Cover and simmer until the rice is cooked. This will take 15-25 minutes. You don’t want to dry it out completely. Garnish with fresh chopped coriander.

*This recipe was found on www.tiffinandteaofficial.com

