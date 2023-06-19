Recipe of the day: Easy one-pot chicken akni recipe

If you have been craving a flavourful chicken biryani with the cold weather, but are just not up for all the work that goes into cooking a biryani, this chicken akni recipe is a great alternative.
A chicken akni recipe is very similar to a biryani as both recipes have most of the same flavourings. The only really big difference is that takes a lot less time to make a akni than a briyani.
Quick and easy one-pot chicken akni recipe
Ingredients
- Whole spices
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 5 cardamom pods slightly bashed open
- 7 cloves
- 2 sticks cinnamon
- 12 black peppercorns
- Rice, chicken and potatoes
- 100ml oil
- 3 tbsp ghee
- 1 large onion sliced finely
- 1kg chicken legs and thighs combined skinless
- 2 ½ inch ginger grated finely
- 8-10 garlic cloves crushed
- 3 green chillis pierced
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 ½ tsp cumin powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 500g tinned tomato or passata blended
- 3 tsp paprika, not sweet or smoked
- 1 tsp chilli powder or according to taste
- 2 tsp coriander powder
- 4 ½ cups water boiled
- 2 ½ tsp salt
- 2 ½ cups rice washed and soaked for 30 minutes
- 2 large potatoes peeled and chopped into 1 inch quarters
Method
- Soak the whole spices in 1/4 cup of water and set aside.
- Heat the oil and ghee in a large pot over medium high heat. Once hot. add onions and after 10-15 minutes when onions are golden, add in the soaked spices with the water. Cover and allow the spices to steam for 4 minutes. Keep an eye on the onions to make sure they aren’t browning too much.
- Add the chicken and saute for 5 minutes. Then stir in the ginger, garlic and green chilli. Saute for 2 minutes.
- Add the salt, cumin powder and turmeric and allow to cook for 2 minutes before pouring in the tomatoes, paprika, red chilli powder and coriander powder. Allow to cook covered for 15-20 minutes over medium/low heat.
- Pour in the water and add salt. When the water comes to the boil, add soaked rice and potatoes. Cook on high heat and stir the rice several times.
- When there is very little water remaining, turn the heat right down. Cover and simmer until the rice is cooked. This will take 15-25 minutes. You don’t want to dry it out completely. Garnish with fresh chopped coriander.
*This recipe was found on www.tiffinandteaofficial.com
