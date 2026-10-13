Recipe of the day: Lemongrass and ginger beer

Lemongrass and ginger beer is rooted in memories of Christmas mornings and celebrations in Soweto.

Nthabiseng Nti Ramaboa, better known as Chef Nti, has built her food career around keeping South African food stories alive.

Her cooking brings together familiar flavours and ingredients with a contemporary approach, and she has a particular appreciation for home-grown produce and local food producers.

Her lemongrass and ginger beer is rooted in memories of Christmas mornings and celebrations in Soweto. It is also a good example of how a few ingredients from the garden can become something that is made to be shared.

Ingredients

625g sugar

250g fresh ginger, chopped

150g lemongrass, chopped

4 litres water

2 lemons

10g yeast

1 pineapple, cut into chunks

Method

Bring 1 litre of water to the boil and add the ginger, lemongrass and sugar. Stir until the sugar has dissolved.

Add the remaining water along with the lemon juice and zest and the yeast. Leave the mixture to rest for 10 to 12 hours before straining and refrigerating.

Serve chilled with fresh pineapple.