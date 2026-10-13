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Recipe of the day: Lemongrass and ginger beer

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

13 October 2026

04:25 pm

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Lemongrass and ginger beer is rooted in memories of Christmas mornings and celebrations in Soweto.

Lemongrass ginger beer recipe

Picture: Supplied

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Nthabiseng Nti Ramaboa, better known as Chef Nti, has built her food career around keeping South African food stories alive.

Her cooking brings together familiar flavours and ingredients with a contemporary approach, and she has a particular appreciation for home-grown produce and local food producers.

Her lemongrass and ginger beer is rooted in memories of Christmas mornings and celebrations in Soweto. It is also a good example of how a few ingredients from the garden can become something that is made to be shared.

Ingredients

  • 625g sugar
  • 250g fresh ginger, chopped
  • 150g lemongrass, chopped
  • 4 litres water
  • 2 lemons
  • 10g yeast
  • 1 pineapple, cut into chunks

Method

Bring 1 litre of water to the boil and add the ginger, lemongrass and sugar. Stir until the sugar has dissolved.

Add the remaining water along with the lemon juice and zest and the yeast. Leave the mixture to rest for 10 to 12 hours before straining and refrigerating.

Serve chilled with fresh pineapple.

Print

Recipe of the day: Lemongrass and ginger beer

Lemongrass ginger beer recipe

Nthabiseng Nti Ramaboa, better known as Chef Nti, has built her food career around keeping South African food stories alive.

Her cooking brings together familiar flavours and ingredients with a contemporary approach, and she has a particular appreciation for home-grown produce and local food producers.

RELATED ARTICLES

Her lemongrass and ginger beer is rooted in memories of Christmas mornings and celebrations in Soweto. It is also a good example of how a few ingredients from the garden can become something that is made to be shared.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 625g sugar

    • 250g fresh ginger, chopped

    • 150g lemongrass, chopped

    • 4 litres water

    • 2 lemons

    • 10g yeast

    • 1 pineapple, cut into chunks

Instructions

Bring 1 litre of water to the boil and add the ginger, lemongrass and sugar. Stir until the sugar has dissolved.

Add the remaining water along with the lemon juice and zest and the yeast. Leave the mixture to rest for 10 to 12 hours before straining and refrigerating.

Serve chilled with fresh pineapple.

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