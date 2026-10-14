Recipe of the day: Summer cheese & fruit board

Served with crostini or baguette slices, the platter brings together a variety of flavours and textures.
Looking for an easy way to entertain guests this summer? This summer cheese & fruit board combines assorted cheeses, fresh fruit, Italian cold meats and olives with homemade peach and ginger compote and grilled nectarines.
Served with crostini or baguette slices, it makes a colourful sharing platter for summer gatherings.
Summer cheese & fruit board
Ingredients
Peach and ginger compote
- 4 peaches (about 550g), peeled, pitted and cut into chunks
- 30ml (2 Tbsp) brown sugar
- 15ml (1 Tbsp) honey
- 15ml (1 Tbsp) lemon juice
- 3 slices of fresh ginger
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- Grilled nectarines
- 4 nectarines, halved and pitted
- 10ml (2 tsp) olive oil
- Balsamic reduction, for drizzling
To assemble
- 250g plain chunky cottage cheese
- Mixed olives
- Assorted cheeses – white cheddar, gouda, mozzarella, camembert and chevin
- 3 plums, cut into wedges
- Crostini or baguette slices
- Italian cold meats like prosciutto and coppa
- Fresh thyme, to garnish
Method
- To make the peach compote, place all the ingredients into a saucepan.
- Stir over a medium heat to dissolve the sugar.
- Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the peaches are tender and the liquid is syrupy. Set aside to cool.
- Brush the cut side of the nectarines lightly with some olive oil.
- Heat a griddle pan and cook the nectarines cut side down for 5 minutes until charred and slightly softened.
- Transfer to the cheeseboard and drizzle with balsamic reduction just before serving.
- Remove the ginger from the peach compote and transfer to a small bowl.
- Scoop the cottage cheese into a bowl.
- Place the olives in a small bowl and arrange on a large serving board with the cottage cheese and compote.
- Arrange the cheeses on the board around the bowls. Add the fresh plum wedges, crostini and cold meats.
- Garnish with fresh thyme and serve immediately.
*This recipe is courtesy of juicydeliciousPrint
Summer cheese and fruit board
Ingredients
Scale
-
- Peach and ginger compote
-
- 4 peaches (about 550 g), peeled, pitted and cut into chunks
-
- 30 ml (2 Tbsp) brown sugar
-
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp) honey
-
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp) lemon juice
-
- 3 slices of fresh ginger
-
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
-
- Grilled nectarines
-
- 4 nectarines, halved and pitted
-
- 10 ml (2 tsp) olive oil
-
- Balsamic reduction, for drizzling
-
- To assemble
-
- 250 g plain chunky cottage cheese
-
- Mixed olives
-
- Assorted cheeses – white cheddar, gouda, mozzarella, camembert and chevin
-
- 3 plums, cut into wedges
-
- Crostini or baguette slices
-
- Italian cold meats like prosciutto and coppa
- Fresh thyme, to garnish
Instructions
- To make the peach compote place all of the ingredients into a saucepan.
- Stir over a medium heat to dissolve the sugar.
- Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the peaches are tender and the liquid is syrupy. Set aside to cool.
- Brush the cut side of the nectarines lightly with some olive oil.
- Heat a griddle pan and cook the nectarines cut side down for 5 minutes until charred and slightly softened.
- Transfer to the cheeseboard and drizzle with balsamic reduction just before serving.
- Remove the ginger from the peach compote and transfer to a small bowl.
- Scoop the cottage cheese into a bowl.
- Place the olives in a small bowl and arrange on a large serving board with the cottage cheese and compote.
- Arrange the cheeses on the board around the bowls. Add the fresh plum wedges, crostini and cold meats.
- Garnish with fresh thyme and serve immediately.