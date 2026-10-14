Recipe of the day: Summer cheese & fruit board

Served with crostini or baguette slices, the platter brings together a variety of flavours and textures.

Looking for an easy way to entertain guests this summer? This summer cheese & fruit board combines assorted cheeses, fresh fruit, Italian cold meats and olives with homemade peach and ginger compote and grilled nectarines.

Served with crostini or baguette slices, it makes a colourful sharing platter for summer gatherings.

Summer cheese & fruit board

Ingredients

Peach and ginger compote

4 peaches (about 550g), peeled, pitted and cut into chunks

30ml (2 Tbsp) brown sugar

15ml (1 Tbsp) honey

15ml (1 Tbsp) lemon juice

3 slices of fresh ginger

4 sprigs fresh thyme

Grilled nectarines

4 nectarines, halved and pitted

10ml (2 tsp) olive oil

Balsamic reduction, for drizzling

To assemble

250g plain chunky cottage cheese

Mixed olives

Assorted cheeses – white cheddar, gouda, mozzarella, camembert and chevin

3 plums, cut into wedges

Crostini or baguette slices

Italian cold meats like prosciutto and coppa

Fresh thyme, to garnish

Method

To make the peach compote, place all the ingredients into a saucepan. Stir over a medium heat to dissolve the sugar. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the peaches are tender and the liquid is syrupy. Set aside to cool. Brush the cut side of the nectarines lightly with some olive oil. Heat a griddle pan and cook the nectarines cut side down for 5 minutes until charred and slightly softened. Transfer to the cheeseboard and drizzle with balsamic reduction just before serving. Remove the ginger from the peach compote and transfer to a small bowl. Scoop the cottage cheese into a bowl. Place the olives in a small bowl and arrange on a large serving board with the cottage cheese and compote. Arrange the cheeses on the board around the bowls. Add the fresh plum wedges, crostini and cold meats. Garnish with fresh thyme and serve immediately.

*This recipe is courtesy of juicydelicious