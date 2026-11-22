A colourful Midlands rainbow crunch salad from Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, with charred corn, avocado and a zesty citrus ginger dressing.

This recipe is courtesy of Granny Mouse Country House & Spa in Balgowan in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The hotel began in the 1980s as a bed and breakfast with five chalets, started by Richard Poynton and the diminutive Mouse, after whom it is named.

Today it overlooks the Lions River on the Midlands Meander with 32 rooms, a spa and the award winning Eaves restaurant, and good food remains central to the Granny Mouse experience.

Inspired by the seasonal produce and relaxed country charm of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, this rainbow crunch salad brings together sweet, smoky, creamy and tangy flavours in one generous bowl.

There is the bite of crisp cabbage, charred sweetcorn, cool cucumber, buttery avocado and toasted pumpkin seeds, all brought to life with a bright citrus and ginger dressing.

It works for a summer lunch, a garden gathering or a braai with friends and family.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

Salad

2 cups red cabbage, finely shredded

2 sweetcorn cobs

1 large ripe avocado, diced

Cucumber, cut into ribbons

1 red and 1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced

5 to 6 radishes, thinly sliced

3 spring onions, finely sliced

⅓ cup pumpkin seeds

½ cup fresh coriander and mint combined, roughly chopped

Lime wedges, to serve

Citrus Ginger Dressing

3 tbsp fresh orange juice

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp fresh ginger, finely grated

1 tsp honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method

Char the sweetcorn cobs in a hot griddle pan or over the coals for about 10 minutes, turning often, until golden and blackened in places. Allow to cool slightly, then slice the kernels off the cobs.

Toast the pumpkin seeds in a dry pan over a medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes until they start to pop, then set aside.

Whisk the orange juice, lime juice, olive oil, ginger, honey and Dijon mustard together in a small bowl, or shake them in a jar, and season with salt and pepper.

Arrange the red cabbage in a large bowl or on a platter and top with the charred corn, cucumber ribbons, peppers, radishes, spring onions and avocado.

Just before serving, drizzle with the dressing, scatter over the pumpkin seeds, coriander and mint, and serve with lime wedges.