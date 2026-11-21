Serve it with crispy fries or a fresh green salad for a satisfying meal.

Looking for a fresh twist on a classic chicken schnitzel? This cherry salsa chicken schnitzel pairs crispy, golden chicken with a colourful salsa made with fresh cherries, avocado, red onion and chilli.

Finished with a squeeze of lime and fresh coriander, the dish offers a balance of sweet, tangy and spicy flavours. Serve it with crispy fries or a fresh green salad for a satisfying meal.

Cherry salsa chicken schnitzel

Ingredients

Chicken

4 chicken breasts, butterflied

½ cup plain flour

2 eggs, beaten

1½ cups fresh breadcrumbs

½ cup grated Parmesan

Salt and black pepper

Olive oil for shallow frying

Cherry Salsa

250 g cherries, pitted and diced

1 ripe avocado, diced

½ red onion, finely diced

1 small red chilli, finely chopped

2 Tbsp chopped coriander

Juice of 1 lime

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Season the chicken. Coat each piece in flour, egg and finally the breadcrumbs mixed with

Parmesan. Fry until golden and cooked through. Drain on kitchen paper. Mix together all the salsa ingredients and season to taste. Spoon generously over each schnitzel and serve with crispy fries or a fresh green salad.

*Recipe supplied by www.juicydelicious.co.za