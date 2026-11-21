Serve it with crispy fries or a fresh green salad for a satisfying meal.
Looking for a fresh twist on a classic chicken schnitzel? This cherry salsa chicken schnitzel pairs crispy, golden chicken with a colourful salsa made with fresh cherries, avocado, red onion and chilli.
Finished with a squeeze of lime and fresh coriander, the dish offers a balance of sweet, tangy and spicy flavours. Serve it with crispy fries or a fresh green salad for a satisfying meal.
Cherry salsa chicken schnitzel
Ingredients
- Chicken
- 4 chicken breasts, butterflied
- ½ cup plain flour
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1½ cups fresh breadcrumbs
- ½ cup grated Parmesan
- Salt and black pepper
- Olive oil for shallow frying
- Cherry Salsa
- 250 g cherries, pitted and diced
- 1 ripe avocado, diced
- ½ red onion, finely diced
- 1 small red chilli, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp chopped coriander
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Method
- Season the chicken.
- Coat each piece in flour, egg and finally the breadcrumbs mixed with
Parmesan.
- Fry until golden and cooked through.
- Drain on kitchen paper.
- Mix together all the salsa ingredients and season to taste.
- Spoon generously over each schnitzel and serve with crispy fries or a fresh green salad.
*Recipe supplied by www.juicydelicious.co.zaPrint
Cherry salsa chicken schnitzel
Ingredients
Scale
-
- Chicken
-
- 4 chicken breasts, butterflied
-
- ½ cup plain flour
-
- 2 eggs, beaten
-
- 1½ cups fresh breadcrumbs
-
- ½ cup grated Parmesan
-
- Salt and black pepper
-
- Olive oil for shallow frying
-
- Cherry Salsa
-
- 250 g cherries, pitted and diced
-
- 1 ripe avocado, diced
-
- ½ red onion, finely diced
-
- 1 small red chilli, finely chopped
-
- 2 Tbsp chopped coriander
-
- Juice of 1 lime
-
- 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Season the chicken.
- Coat each piece in flour, egg and finally the breadcrumbs mixed with
Parmesan.
- Fry until golden and cooked through.
- Drain on kitchen paper.
- Mix together all the salsa ingredients and season to taste.
- Spoon generously over each schnitzel and serve with crispy fries or a fresh green salad.