Recipe of the day: Low carb beef shawarma

This is a guilt-free feast that tantalises your taste buds while keeping you on track with your health goals.

Try our low carb beef shawarma for a tasty treat that won’t load you up on carbs.

It’s a delicious mix of juicy beef, flavourful spices and crunchy veggies.

Enjoy the traditional shawarma taste without worrying about too many carbs − it’s a yummy and healthy choice!

How to make a low carb beef shawarma

Homemade low carb beef shawarma. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

453g lean ground beef

1 cup onion sliced

1 cup red peppers thickly sliced

2 cups cabbage chopped into thick chunks

2 tablespoons shawarma spice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Method

Turn your instant pot on to sauté. When it is hot, add in the ground beef and break down the chunks into smaller bits. Your only goal here is to break it down so that it doesn’t cook as one big chunk. You’re not really wasting time browning it. Once you have it broken down, add all other ingredients including the shawarma spice. You won’t be adding any water to this recipe as the meat and vegetables release enough water on their own. Cook on high pressure for 2 minutes and allow it to release pressure naturally for 5 minutes. After this, release all remaining pressure. Serve with a side of tzatziki sauce to further increase the fat content (and deliciousness) of the meal.

Stove directions

Cook the ground beef and onions well together, and once they are cooked, add in the other vegetables, add 1/2 cup of water, cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes until the vegetables are tender-crisp.

