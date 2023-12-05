Recipes

5 Dec 2023

Recipe of the day: Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes and potatoes

This easy-to-follow recipe promises a delicious dining experience that will turn an ordinary Tuesday into a culinary adventure.

Homemade Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes & potatoes

Homemade Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes & potatoes. Picture: iStock

Spice up your Tuesday night with a mouthwatering delight!

Our Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes and potatoes recipe is a perfect blend of savoury flavours and simplicity.

How to make a Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes and potatoes

Homemade Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes and potatoes. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 400g Woolworths COOK baby potatoes with butter and herb 400 grams Woolworths COOK baby potatoes with butter and herb
  • 4 lamb forequarter chops 4  lamb forequarter chops 
  • 1/4 cup basil pesto 1 quarters cup basil pesto 
  • 250g cocktail truss tomatoes 250 grams cocktail truss tomatoes 
  • 60g baby rocket 60 grams baby rocket 
  • 1/4 cup shaved parmesan 1 quarters cup shaved parmesan 

Method

  1. Preheat oven grill to high.
  2. Cook potatoes according to packet instructions.
  3. Meanwhile, place chops on a large baking tray. Brush chops with 2 tbs pesto. Grill for 5 minutes each side for medium or until cooked to your liking. Loosely cover with foil and rest for 5 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, place cooked potatoes and tomatoes on a separate baking tray. Season with pepper. Grill for 6 minutes, turning potatoes once, or until potatoes are golden and tomatoes start to blister.
  5. Toss rocket with parmesan in a medium bowl. Drizzle chops with remaining pesto and serve with potatoes, tomatoes and rocket salad.

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe