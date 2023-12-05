Recipe of the day: Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes and potatoes

Instructions

1. Preheat oven grill to high.

2. Cook potatoes according to packet instructions.

3. Meanwhile, place chops on a large baking tray. Brush chops with 2 tbs pesto. Grill for 5 minutes each side for medium or until cooked to your liking. Loosely cover with foil and rest for 5 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, place cooked potatoes and tomatoes on a separate baking tray. Season with pepper. Grill for 6 minutes, turning potatoes once, or until potatoes are golden and tomatoes start to blister.

5. Toss rocket with parmesan in a medium bowl. Drizzle chops with remaining pesto and serve with potatoes, tomatoes and rocket salad.