Recipe of the day: Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes and potatoes
This easy-to-follow recipe promises a delicious dining experience that will turn an ordinary Tuesday into a culinary adventure.
Homemade Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes & potatoes. Picture: iStock
Spice up your Tuesday night with a mouthwatering delight!
Our Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes and potatoes recipe is a perfect blend of savoury flavours and simplicity.
How to make a Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes and potatoes
Ingredients
- 400g Woolworths COOK baby potatoes with butter and herb 400 grams Woolworths COOK baby potatoes with butter and herb
- 4 lamb forequarter chops 4 lamb forequarter chops
- 1/4 cup basil pesto 1 quarters cup basil pesto
- 250g cocktail truss tomatoes 250 grams cocktail truss tomatoes
- 60g baby rocket 60 grams baby rocket
- 1/4 cup shaved parmesan 1 quarters cup shaved parmesan
Method
- Preheat oven grill to high.
- Cook potatoes according to packet instructions.
- Meanwhile, place chops on a large baking tray. Brush chops with 2 tbs pesto. Grill for 5 minutes each side for medium or until cooked to your liking. Loosely cover with foil and rest for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, place cooked potatoes and tomatoes on a separate baking tray. Season with pepper. Grill for 6 minutes, turning potatoes once, or until potatoes are golden and tomatoes start to blister.
- Toss rocket with parmesan in a medium bowl. Drizzle chops with remaining pesto and serve with potatoes, tomatoes and rocket salad.
NOW READ: TV star Caro Alberts shares 5 recipes for this festive season
Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes and potatoes
- Prep Time: 15 Minutes
- Cook Time: 20 Minutes
- Total Time: 35 Minutes
- Category: Dinner
- Method: Oven
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 400g Woolworths COOK baby potatoes with butter and herb 400 grams Woolworths COOK baby potatoes with butter and herb
- 4 lamb forequarter chops 4 lamb forequarter chops
- 1/4 cup basil pesto 1 quarters cup basil pesto
- 250g cocktail truss tomatoes 250 grams cocktail truss tomatoes
- 60g baby rocket 60 grams baby rocket
- 1/4 cup shaved parmesan 1 quarters cup shaved parmesan
Instructions
1. Preheat oven grill to high.
2. Cook potatoes according to packet instructions.
3. Meanwhile, place chops on a large baking tray. Brush chops with 2 tbs pesto. Grill for 5 minutes each side for medium or until cooked to your liking. Loosely cover with foil and rest for 5 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, place cooked potatoes and tomatoes on a separate baking tray. Season with pepper. Grill for 6 minutes, turning potatoes once, or until potatoes are golden and tomatoes start to blister.
5. Toss rocket with parmesan in a medium bowl. Drizzle chops with remaining pesto and serve with potatoes, tomatoes and rocket salad.
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 4 people
- Calories: 552 kcal
- Sugar: 3.6g
- Sodium: 280mg
- Fat: 15.8g
- Carbohydrates: 17.4g
- Fiber: 3.0g
- Protein: 28.0g
Keywords: Grilled pesto lamb chops with tomatoes & potatoes