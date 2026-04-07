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Recipe of the day: Magwinya and mince 

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Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

7 April 2026

12:41 pm

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Magwinya with savoury mince is a favourite dish of many South Africans

magwinya and mince recipe

Picture: supplied

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Magwinya, also known as vetkoek, is a beloved South African street food, crispy on the outside and fluffy inside.

When filled with savoury mince, it becomes an irresistible treat for many.

This classic combination offers a delicious taste of local tradition, perfect for any occasion or quick snack on the go.

Excella gives us this recipe of the day for magwinya and mince.

Ready: 30 mins

Serves: 3 people

ALSO READ: Easter recipe: Pickled fish for a meat-free holiday meal

Ingredients

For the vetkoek:

  • 2 cups of lukewarm water
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • 1 packet of active dry yeast
  • 7 cups of all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups of sunflower oil
  • 1 cup of beef stock or broth
  • 1 can of tinned tomatoes (whole or diced)
  • Salt

For the mince:

  • 1 tablespoon of tomato paste
  • 1 packet of mince
  • 1 white onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 chillies, finely chopped
  • 1 tin of chopped tomatoes

Method

Step 1: To make the dough, combine the lukewarm water, sugar, and yeast in a bowl. Let it stand until the yeast softens and begins to bubble (around 5 minutes).

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Step 2: Sift flour and salt together in a large bowl.

Step 3: Pour the yeast mixture into the flour and knead the dough until elastic and smooth (5 – 7 minutes). Cover the bowl with a clean cloth and let the dough rise until it has doubled in size (45 minutes).

Step 4: While the dough is rising, in a large frying pan, add 2 tablespoons of sunflower oil on medium heat and add the chopped onions. Cook until translucent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.

Step 5: Add the mince to the garlic and onion, and begin breaking it down. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chopped chillies and cook for a further 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and tinned tomatoes, bring to the boil and reduce the heat to low. Once fully cooked, turn off the heat.

Step 6: Heat 3 cups of sunflower oil to 175°C in a large frying pan or deep saucepan. Once the dough has risen, pinch off a piece of dough roughly the size of a tennis ball and roll it out until smooth. Flatten the dough so it fits in the palm of your hand and set it aside on a floured surface. Repeat the process or freeze the dough to use at a later stage.

Step 7: Fry the dough balls until golden brown on each side (around 3 minutes a side).

Step 8: Heat the mince and serve up!

Recipe supplied by: excella.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Magwinya and mince 

magwinya and mince recipe

Magwinya, also known as vetkoek, is a beloved South African street food, crispy on the outside and fluffy inside.

When filled with savoury mince, it becomes an irresistible treat enjoyed by many.

This classic combination offers a delicious taste of local tradition, perfect for any occasion or quick snack on the go.

Excella gives us the recipe of the day

Ready in 30 min

Serves 3 people

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Step 1:
To make the dough, combine the lukewarm water, sugar, and yeast in a bowl. Let it stand until the yeast softens and begins to bubble (around 5 minutes).

Step 2:
Sift flour and salt together in a large bowl.

Step 3: Creamed Spinach
Pour the yeast mixture into the flour and knead the dough until elastic and smooth (5 – 7 minutes). Cover the bowl with a clean cloth and let the dough rise until it has doubled in size (45 minutes).

Step 4:
While the dough is rising, in a large frying pan, add 2 tablespoons of Excella Sunflower Oil on medium heat and add the chopped onions. Cook until translucent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.

Step 5:
Add the mince to the garlic and onion, and begin to break down the mince. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chopped chillies and cook for a further 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and tinned tomatoes, bring to the boil and reduce the heat to low.

Once fully cooked, turn off the heat.

Step 6:
Heat 3 cups of Excella Sunflower Oil to 175°C in a large frying pan or deep saucepan. Once the dough has risen, pinch off a piece of dough roughly the size of a tennis ball and roll it out until smooth.

Flatten the dough so it fits in the palm of your hand and set it aside on a floured surface. Repeat the process or freeze the dough to use at a later stage.

Step 7:
Fry the dough balls until golden brown on each side (around 3 minutes a side).

Step 8:
Heat the mince and serve up!

Recipe supplied by: excella.co.za


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