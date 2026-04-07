Recipe of the day: Magwinya and mince 

Magwinya with savoury mince is a favourite dish of many South Africans
Magwinya, also known as vetkoek, is a beloved South African street food, crispy on the outside and fluffy inside.
When filled with savoury mince, it becomes an irresistible treat for many.
This classic combination offers a delicious taste of local tradition, perfect for any occasion or quick snack on the go.
Excella gives us this recipe of the day for magwinya and mince.
Ready: 30 mins
Serves: 3 people
ALSO READ: Easter recipe: Pickled fish for a meat-free holiday meal
Ingredients
For the vetkoek:
- 2 cups of lukewarm water
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1 packet of active dry yeast
- 7 cups of all-purpose flour
- 3 cups of sunflower oil
- 1 cup of beef stock or broth
- 1 can of tinned tomatoes (whole or diced)
- Salt
For the mince:
- 1 tablespoon of tomato paste
- 1 packet of mince
- 1 white onion, chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 chillies, finely chopped
- 1 tin of chopped tomatoes
Method
Step 1: To make the dough, combine the lukewarm water, sugar, and yeast in a bowl. Let it stand until the yeast softens and begins to bubble (around 5 minutes).
Step 2: Sift flour and salt together in a large bowl.
Step 3: Pour the yeast mixture into the flour and knead the dough until elastic and smooth (5 – 7 minutes). Cover the bowl with a clean cloth and let the dough rise until it has doubled in size (45 minutes).
Step 4: While the dough is rising, in a large frying pan, add 2 tablespoons of sunflower oil on medium heat and add the chopped onions. Cook until translucent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.
Step 5: Add the mince to the garlic and onion, and begin breaking it down. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chopped chillies and cook for a further 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and tinned tomatoes, bring to the boil and reduce the heat to low. Once fully cooked, turn off the heat.
Step 6: Heat 3 cups of sunflower oil to 175°C in a large frying pan or deep saucepan. Once the dough has risen, pinch off a piece of dough roughly the size of a tennis ball and roll it out until smooth. Flatten the dough so it fits in the palm of your hand and set it aside on a floured surface. Repeat the process or freeze the dough to use at a later stage.
Step 7: Fry the dough balls until golden brown on each side (around 3 minutes a side).
Step 8: Heat the mince and serve up!
Recipe supplied by: excella.co.za
Recipe of the day: Magwinya and mince
Magwinya, also known as vetkoek, is a beloved South African street food, crispy on the outside and fluffy inside.
When filled with savoury mince, it becomes an irresistible treat enjoyed by many.
This classic combination offers a delicious taste of local tradition, perfect for any occasion or quick snack on the go.
Excella gives us the recipe of the day
Ready in 30 min
Serves 3 people
Ingredients
Step 1:
To make the dough, combine the lukewarm water, sugar, and yeast in a bowl. Let it stand until the yeast softens and begins to bubble (around 5 minutes).
Step 2:
Sift flour and salt together in a large bowl.
Step 3: Creamed Spinach
Pour the yeast mixture into the flour and knead the dough until elastic and smooth (5 – 7 minutes). Cover the bowl with a clean cloth and let the dough rise until it has doubled in size (45 minutes).
Step 4:
While the dough is rising, in a large frying pan, add 2 tablespoons of Excella Sunflower Oil on medium heat and add the chopped onions. Cook until translucent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.
Step 5:
Add the mince to the garlic and onion, and begin to break down the mince. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chopped chillies and cook for a further 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and tinned tomatoes, bring to the boil and reduce the heat to low.
Once fully cooked, turn off the heat.
Step 6:
Heat 3 cups of Excella Sunflower Oil to 175°C in a large frying pan or deep saucepan. Once the dough has risen, pinch off a piece of dough roughly the size of a tennis ball and roll it out until smooth.
Flatten the dough so it fits in the palm of your hand and set it aside on a floured surface. Repeat the process or freeze the dough to use at a later stage.
Step 7:
Fry the dough balls until golden brown on each side (around 3 minutes a side).
Step 8:
Heat the mince and serve up!
Recipe supplied by: excella.co.za
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.