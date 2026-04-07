Recipe of the day: Magwinya and mince 

Magwinya with savoury mince is a favourite dish of many South Africans

Magwinya, also known as vetkoek, is a beloved South African street food, crispy on the outside and fluffy inside.

When filled with savoury mince, it becomes an irresistible treat for many.

This classic combination offers a delicious taste of local tradition, perfect for any occasion or quick snack on the go.

Excella gives us this recipe of the day for magwinya and mince.

Ready: 30 mins

Serves: 3 people

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Ingredients

For the vetkoek:

2 cups of lukewarm water

1/4 cup white sugar

1 packet of active dry yeast

7 cups of all-purpose flour

3 cups of sunflower oil

1 cup of beef stock or broth

1 can of tinned tomatoes (whole or diced)

Salt

For the mince:

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 packet of mince

1 white onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 bay leaf

2 chillies, finely chopped

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

Method

Step 1: To make the dough, combine the lukewarm water, sugar, and yeast in a bowl. Let it stand until the yeast softens and begins to bubble (around 5 minutes).

Step 2: Sift flour and salt together in a large bowl.

Step 3: Pour the yeast mixture into the flour and knead the dough until elastic and smooth (5 – 7 minutes). Cover the bowl with a clean cloth and let the dough rise until it has doubled in size (45 minutes).

Step 4: While the dough is rising, in a large frying pan, add 2 tablespoons of sunflower oil on medium heat and add the chopped onions. Cook until translucent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.

Step 5: Add the mince to the garlic and onion, and begin breaking it down. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chopped chillies and cook for a further 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and tinned tomatoes, bring to the boil and reduce the heat to low. Once fully cooked, turn off the heat.

Step 6: Heat 3 cups of sunflower oil to 175°C in a large frying pan or deep saucepan. Once the dough has risen, pinch off a piece of dough roughly the size of a tennis ball and roll it out until smooth. Flatten the dough so it fits in the palm of your hand and set it aside on a floured surface. Repeat the process or freeze the dough to use at a later stage.

Step 7: Fry the dough balls until golden brown on each side (around 3 minutes a side).

Step 8: Heat the mince and serve up!

Recipe supplied by: excella.co.za

Recipe of the day: Magwinya and mince Magwinya, also known as vetkoek, is a beloved South African street food, crispy on the outside and fluffy inside. When filled with savoury mince, it becomes an irresistible treat enjoyed by many. This classic combination offers a delicious taste of local tradition, perfect for any occasion or quick snack on the go. Excella gives us the recipe of the day Ready in 30 min Serves 3 people Author: Thami Kwazi Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Step 1:

To make the dough, combine the lukewarm water, sugar, and yeast in a bowl. Let it stand until the yeast softens and begins to bubble (around 5 minutes). Step 2:

Sift flour and salt together in a large bowl. Step 3: Creamed Spinach

Pour the yeast mixture into the flour and knead the dough until elastic and smooth (5 – 7 minutes). Cover the bowl with a clean cloth and let the dough rise until it has doubled in size (45 minutes). Step 4:

While the dough is rising, in a large frying pan, add 2 tablespoons of Excella Sunflower Oil on medium heat and add the chopped onions. Cook until translucent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant. Step 5:

Add the mince to the garlic and onion, and begin to break down the mince. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chopped chillies and cook for a further 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and tinned tomatoes, bring to the boil and reduce the heat to low. Once fully cooked, turn off the heat. Step 6:

Heat 3 cups of Excella Sunflower Oil to 175°C in a large frying pan or deep saucepan. Once the dough has risen, pinch off a piece of dough roughly the size of a tennis ball and roll it out until smooth. Flatten the dough so it fits in the palm of your hand and set it aside on a floured surface. Repeat the process or freeze the dough to use at a later stage. Step 7:

Fry the dough balls until golden brown on each side (around 3 minutes a side). Step 8:

Heat the mince and serve up! Recipe supplied by: excella.co.za



