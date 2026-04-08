Recipe of the day: Steak and chakalaka gatsby

The juicy steak, paired with a tangy mix of vegetables and spices, creates a taste explosion that celebrates the spirit of South African street food culture
The steak and chakalaka gatsby is a vibrant fusion of South African flavours, combining succulent steak with the bold, spicy zing of chakalaka.
This legendary sandwich, famous in Cape Town, offers a hearty, satisfying meal that’s perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying solo.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Magwinya and mince
Method
- Prep: 15 min
- Cook: 45 min
- Serves: 3
Ingredients
- 6 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chips, and soaked in water
- 2 Tbsp canola oil
- 410g chakalaka
- ¼ green, ¼ red and ¼ yellow bell peppers, sliced
- 1 Tbsp chutney
- 1 tsp Paprika, 2 tsp bbq spice, 1 tsp onion powder
- 2 full French baguettes, cut in half
- Salt and pepper
- 2 large tomatoes, sliced
- 4 lettuce leaves
- 4 Tbsp mayonnaise (optional)
- 2 thin slices of sirloin steak or porterhouse steak
- Canola oil, for deep frying the chips
Method
In a pan, heat 1 Tbsp of oil over medium-high heat. Add in bell peppers, all the seasoning, then stir and fry for 3-4 minutes.
Add in chakalaka and stir. Add chutney and let it simmer for 3-5 minutes. Keep it aside.
Season the steak with salt, pepper, and BBQ seasoning. In a pan, add oil and pan-fry the steak for 2-3 minutes on each side (medium rare) or until cooked to your liking. Place the steak on a chopping board and allow the steak to rest for 5 minutes before slicing it.
Heat the oil in a medium pot over high heat.
Drain the potato chips and pat them dry with a kitchen cloth.
Once the oil is hot, drop the raw potato chips into the oil and deep-fry for 10-15 minutes or until the chips are golden and tender.
Remove the fried chips with a slotted spoon and transfer to the paper towel-lined dish.
Spread the loaf with mayonnaise on one side.
Top with lettuce leaves, tomato slices, chips, sliced steak, and chakalaka.
Recipe supplied by koo.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Steak and KOO Chakalaka Gatsby
The Steak and KOO Chakalaka Gatsby is a vibrant fusion of South African flavors, combining succulent steak with the bold, spicy zing of Chakalaka.
Ingredients
6 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chips, and soaked in water
2 Tbsp canola oil
410g KOO Chakalaka
¼ green, ¼ red and ¼ yellow bell peppers, sliced
1 Tbsp chutney
1 tsp Paprika, 2 tsp bbq spice, 1 tsp onion powder
2 full French baguettes, cut in half
Salt and pepper
2 large tomatoes, sliced
4 lettuce leaves
4 Tbsp mayonnaise (optional)
2 thin slices of sirloin steak or porterhouse steak
Canola oil, for deep frying the chips
Instructions
In a pan, heat 1 Tbsp of oil over medium-high heat. Add in bell peppers, all the seasoning, then stir and fry for 3-4 minutes.
Add in KOO Chakalaka and stir. Add chutney and let it simmer for 3-5 minutes. Keep it aside.
Season the steak with salt, pepper, and BBQ seasoning. In a pan, add oil and pan-fry the steak for 2-3 minutes on each side (medium rare) or until cooked to your liking. Place the steak on a chopping board and allow the steak to rest for 5 minutes before slicing it.
Heat the oil in a medium pot over high heat.
Drain the potato chips and pat them dry with a kitchen cloth.
Once the oil is hot, drop the raw potato chips into the oil and deep-fry for 10-15 minutes or until the chips are golden and tender.
Remove the fried chips with a slotted spoon and transfer to the paper towel-lined dish.
Spread the loaf with mayonnaise on one side.
Top with lettuce leaves, tomato slices, chips, sliced steak, and chakalaka.
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