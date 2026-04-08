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Recipe of the day: Steak and chakalaka gatsby

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Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

8 April 2026

04:11 pm

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teak and chakalaka gatsby recipe

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The steak and chakalaka gatsby is a vibrant fusion of South African flavours, combining succulent steak with the bold, spicy zing of chakalaka.

This legendary sandwich, famous in Cape Town, offers a hearty, satisfying meal that’s perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying solo.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Magwinya and mince 

Method

  • Prep: 15 min
  • Cook: 45 min
  • Serves: 3

Ingredients

  • 6 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chips, and soaked in water
  • 2 Tbsp canola oil 
  • 410g chakalaka
  • ¼ green, ¼ red and ¼ yellow bell peppers, sliced
  • 1 Tbsp chutney 
  • 1 tsp Paprika, 2 tsp bbq spice, 1 tsp onion powder 
  • 2 full French baguettes, cut in half 
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 large tomatoes, sliced
  • 4 lettuce leaves 
  • 4 Tbsp mayonnaise (optional)
  • 2 thin slices of sirloin steak or porterhouse steak 
  • Canola oil, for deep frying the chips

Method

In a pan, heat 1 Tbsp of oil over medium-high heat. Add in bell peppers, all the seasoning, then stir and fry for 3-4 minutes. 

Add in chakalaka and stir. Add chutney and let it simmer for 3-5 minutes. Keep it aside.

Season the steak with salt, pepper, and BBQ seasoning. In a pan, add oil and pan-fry the steak for 2-3 minutes on each side (medium rare) or until cooked to your liking. Place the steak on a chopping board and allow the steak to rest for 5 minutes before slicing it.

Heat the oil in a medium pot over high heat.

Drain the potato chips and pat them dry with a kitchen cloth.

Once the oil is hot, drop the raw potato chips into the oil and deep-fry for 10-15 minutes or until the chips are golden and tender.

Remove the fried chips with a slotted spoon and transfer to the paper towel-lined dish.

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Spread the loaf with mayonnaise on one side.

Top with lettuce leaves, tomato slices, chips, sliced steak, and chakalaka. 

Recipe supplied by koo.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Steak and KOO Chakalaka Gatsby

teak and chakalaka gatsby recipe

The Steak and KOO Chakalaka Gatsby is a vibrant fusion of South African flavors, combining succulent steak with the bold, spicy zing of Chakalaka.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

6 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chips, and soaked in water

2 Tbsp canola oil

410g KOO Chakalaka

¼ green, ¼ red and ¼ yellow bell peppers, sliced

1 Tbsp chutney

1 tsp Paprika, 2 tsp bbq spice, 1 tsp onion powder

2 full French baguettes, cut in half

Salt and pepper

2 large tomatoes, sliced

4 lettuce leaves

4 Tbsp mayonnaise (optional)

2 thin slices of sirloin steak or porterhouse steak

Canola oil, for deep frying the chips

Instructions

In a pan, heat 1 Tbsp of oil over medium-high heat. Add in bell peppers, all the seasoning, then stir and fry for 3-4 minutes.

Add in KOO Chakalaka and stir.  Add chutney and let it simmer for 3-5 minutes. Keep it aside.

Season the steak with salt, pepper, and BBQ seasoning. In a pan, add oil and pan-fry the steak for 2-3 minutes on each side (medium rare) or until cooked to your liking. Place the steak on a chopping board and allow the steak to rest for 5 minutes before slicing it.

Heat the oil in a medium pot over high heat.

Drain the potato chips and pat them dry with a kitchen cloth.

Once the oil is hot, drop the raw potato chips into the oil and deep-fry for 10-15 minutes or until the chips are golden and tender.

Remove the fried chips with a slotted spoon and transfer to the paper towel-lined dish.

Spread the loaf with mayonnaise on one side.

Top with lettuce leaves, tomato slices, chips, sliced steak, and chakalaka.

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