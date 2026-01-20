Recipe of the day: South African special potato pea and imfino

Simple to prepare and full of authentic flavour, it’s a delicious way to enjoy South African heritage in every bite.

Discover a taste of South Africa with this special potato, pea, and imfino dish. Combining tender potatoes, sweet peas, and nutritious wild greens (imfino), this recipe offers a wholesome, flavourful meal rooted in tradition.

Prep: 30 min

Cook: 35 min

Serves 2

Ingredients



½ onion, chopped

150g Spinach

3 Potatoes

1 cup KOO Fresh Garden Peas, drained

Pinch of Salt

Pepper

1 tsp vegetable seasoning

1 tsp lemon juice

¼ cup peanuts, chopped

Method

Peel and chop the potatoes.

Boil them in salted water until soft.

Fry the onion in 1 tbsp oil.

Add the spinach to the pan and fry for a couple minutes.

Add the potato, peas, and peanuts to the pan.

Stir to warm up and finally season with salt and pepper, lemon juice and add the vegetable seasoning before serving.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za