Recipe of the day: Shrimp broccoli stir-fry
Had a long day at work? How about you create this simple and satisfying meal for your family, which is ready in under 30 minutes?
Shrimp Broccoli Stir-Fry. Picture: iStock
Transport your Tuesday night dinner to the Far East with our quick and delicious Shrimp broccoli stir fry.
How to make a Shrimp broccoli stir fry
Shrimp broccoli stir-fry
- Prep Time: 15 Minutes
- Cook Time: 15 Minutes
- Total Time: 30 Minutes
- Category: Seafood
- Method: One pan
- Cuisine: Chinese
Ingredients
- 453g medium shrimp peeled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 1/2 tablespoons canola oil divided
- 1/4 cup green onions diagonally cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger
- 3 cloves garlic thinly sliced
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1/2 large red bell pepper thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup lower-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Instructions
1.Chop the vegetables and measure out all the other ingredients you will use for the recipe.
2.Use paper towels to blot the peeled and deveined shrimp dry, then place into a medium bowl. Sprinkle with the cornstarch and toss gently to coat.
3.Heat a large wok or skillet over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan and swirl to coat. Add the shrimp to the pan and cook about 4 minutes, stirring constantly, until the shrimp are light golden brown. Do not over cook.
4.Remove the shrimp from pan to a plate.
5.Add 1 1/2 teaspoons of the oil to the wok and swirl to coat again. Add the green onions, ginger, and garlic, and stir fry for 45 seconds, until fragrant. Use a slotted spoon to add this mixture to the plate with the shrimp.
6.Add another tablespoon of oil to wok, swirling to coat, and toss in the broccoli and red bell peppers. Cook and stir another couple of minutes.
7.Next, add the shrimp and onion mixture back to the pan. Pour in the soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, and red pepper flakes and bring to a boil. Cook another minute or until the broccoli is crisp-tender.
8.Serve immediately over rice. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 4 people
- Calories: 271kcal
- Sugar: 3g
- Sodium: 1984mg
- Fat: 11g
- Saturated Fat: 1g
- Carbohydrates: 14g
- Fiber: 3g
- Protein: 29g
- Cholesterol: 239mg
