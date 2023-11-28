Recipe of the day: Shrimp broccoli stir-fry

Instructions

1.Chop the vegetables and measure out all the other ingredients you will use for the recipe.

2.Use paper towels to blot the peeled and deveined shrimp dry, then place into a medium bowl. Sprinkle with the cornstarch and toss gently to coat.

3.Heat a large wok or skillet over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan and swirl to coat. Add the shrimp to the pan and cook about 4 minutes, stirring constantly, until the shrimp are light golden brown. Do not over cook.

4.Remove the shrimp from pan to a plate.

5.Add 1 1/2 teaspoons of the oil to the wok and swirl to coat again. Add the green onions, ginger, and garlic, and stir fry for 45 seconds, until fragrant. Use a slotted spoon to add this mixture to the plate with the shrimp.

6.Add another tablespoon of oil to wok, swirling to coat, and toss in the broccoli and red bell peppers. Cook and stir another couple of minutes.

7.Next, add the shrimp and onion mixture back to the pan. Pour in the soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, and red pepper flakes and bring to a boil. Cook another minute or until the broccoli is crisp-tender.

8.Serve immediately over rice. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.