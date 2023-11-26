What’s for lunch?: Garlic baked chicken breasts with creamy broccoli salad
Savour a delicious Sunday lunch with this unique meal that is sure to become a favourite in your recipe collection.
Garlic butter baked chicken breast. Picture: iStock
Make your Sunday lunch extra special with our easy and delicious Garlic baked chicken paired with a creamy broccoli salad, a simple yet satisfying meal to brighten up your Sunday feast.
How to make a Garlic baked chicken breasts with creamy broccoli salad
Ingredients
- 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 + 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 4 tbsp butter (melted) use Ghee if you’re doing Whole30.
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic minced
- 1 tbsp. olive oil extra virgin
Method
- Preheat oven to 204°C. Season chicken breast with salt, pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of paprika and set aside.
- In a small bowl mix together 1/4 teaspoon of paprika, butter, Italian seasoning, parsley, and garlic. Set aside.
- In a cast iron skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. When the skillet is really hot add chicken breast. Sear until golden. It’s about 1-2 minutes each side.
- Pour garlic butter mixture over the chicken breast. Place skillet in the oven and cook until cooked through. It’s about 20-30 minutes or until chicken breasts gets to an internal temperature of 73°C.
- Remove from the oven. Using a spoon, pour some of the butter sauce left in the skillet onto the chicken breast before serving.
How to make a Broccoli salad with bacon
Ingredients
- 4 slices thick-cut bacon
- 1/4 of a medium onion, finely chopped (about 1/3 cup)
- 453g broccoli (1 medium bunch)
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Salt and fresh ground black pepper
Method
- Cook the bacon until crisp. Chop into small pieces.
- Add onion to a small bowl and cover with warm water. Leave for 10 minutes, then drain. This tones the raw onion flavour a little.
- Meanwhile, separate the broccoli crowns from their thick stem. Remove the woodiest part of the stem — usually 1/2-inch from the bottom — and discard (or save for stock). Chop the remaining portion of the stem into bite-size chunks. Next, snap the florets from the broccoli crown and pull them apart so that they are bite-size. Rinse broccoli, and then pat or spin dry.
- Drain the red onion and toss with the broccoli, bacon, and cranberries in a large bowl.
- In a separate bowl, stir the mayonnaise, cider vinegar, mustard, 1/4 teaspoon of fine sea salt, and a few grinds of pepper together. Taste for seasoning, then adjust.
- Pour two-thirds of the dressing over the broccoli and onion and mix well. If the salad seems dry, add a little more of the dressing. Let stand at least 15 minutes before serving or keep refrigerated (it should last two to three days, but we have never been able to keep our hands off it for that long).
*This recipe was sourced from inspiredtaste.net.
