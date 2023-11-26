What’s for lunch?: Garlic baked chicken breasts with creamy broccoli salad

Instructions

1. Cook the bacon until crisp. Chop into small pieces.

2. Add onion to a small bowl and cover with warm water. Leave for 10 minutes, then drain. This tones the raw onion flavour a little.

3. Meanwhile, separate the broccoli crowns from their thick stem. Remove the woodiest part of the stem — usually 1/2-inch from the bottom — and discard (or save for stock). Chop the remaining portion of the stem into bite-size chunks. Next, snap the florets from the broccoli crown and pull them apart so that they are bite-size. Rinse broccoli, and then pat or spin dry.

4. Drain the red onion and toss with the broccoli, bacon, and cranberries in a large bowl.

5. In a separate bowl, stir the mayonnaise, cider vinegar, mustard, 1/4 teaspoon of fine sea salt, and a few grinds of pepper together. Taste for seasoning, then adjust.

6. Pour two-thirds of the dressing over the broccoli and onion and mix well. If the salad seems dry, add a little more of the dressing. Let stand at least 15 minutes before serving or keep refrigerated (it should last two to three days, but we have never been able to keep our hands off it for that long).