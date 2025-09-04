Lifestyle

Recipe of the day: Microwave volcano mealie bread

By Thami Kwazi

4 September 2025

07:44 pm

Perfect for busy days, this dish is sure to please everyone at the table!

Discover the delightful taste of microwave volcano mealie bread. A quick and easy recipe that combines the comforting flavours of traditional maize bread with a fun twist.

Microwave Volcano Mealie Bread

Serves 8 as a side

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 420g tin of cream-style sweetcorn
  • 2 eggs
  • 15 ml (1 tbsp) sunflower oil
  • 15 ml (1 tbsp) sugar
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) salt
  • 500 ml (2 cups) self-raising flour
  • 250 ml (1 cup) cheddar, grated

Method:

  1. Combine the sweetcorn, eggs, oil, sugar, and salt. Stir in the flour. Pour into a 21 cm silicon ring cake mould.
  2. Microwave for about 8 minutes or until a testing skewer comes out with a few moist crumbs. Turn the bread out onto a microwave-safe serving dish.
  3. Sprinkle the cheese over the top of the bread and into the centre. Microwave for about 3 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Serve immediately.

Serving suggestions:

  • Use a blowtorch to char the melted cheese, if you like.
  • Enjoy as a braai side or serve with butter, tomato-chilli jam, and jammy eggs as a starter.

Supplied by Poultry.co.za

Recipe of the day: Microwave volcano mealie bread

Discover the delightful taste of microwave volcano mealie bread—a quick and easy recipe that combines the comforting flavours of traditional maize bread with a fun twist. Perfect for busy days, this dish is sure to please everyone at the table!

  • Author: Thami Kwazi
  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Cook Time: 15 minutes
  • Total Time: 20 minutes

