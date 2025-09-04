Recipe of the day: Microwave volcano mealie bread

Perfect for busy days, this dish is sure to please everyone at the table!
Discover the delightful taste of microwave volcano mealie bread. A quick and easy recipe that combines the comforting flavours of traditional maize bread with a fun twist.
Microwave Volcano Mealie Bread
Serves 8 as a side
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 420g tin of cream-style sweetcorn
- 2 eggs
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) sunflower oil
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) sugar
- 5 ml (1 tsp) salt
- 500 ml (2 cups) self-raising flour
- 250 ml (1 cup) cheddar, grated
Method:
- Combine the sweetcorn, eggs, oil, sugar, and salt. Stir in the flour. Pour into a 21 cm silicon ring cake mould.
- Microwave for about 8 minutes or until a testing skewer comes out with a few moist crumbs. Turn the bread out onto a microwave-safe serving dish.
- Sprinkle the cheese over the top of the bread and into the centre. Microwave for about 3 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Serve immediately.
Serving suggestions:
- Use a blowtorch to char the melted cheese, if you like.
- Enjoy as a braai side or serve with butter, tomato-chilli jam, and jammy eggs as a starter.
– Supplied by Poultry.co.zaPrint
