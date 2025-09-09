Recipe of the day: Homemade BBQ chicken pizza

This delectable dish combines juicy, tender chicken with tangy barbecue sauce.
Introducing today’s mouthwatering recipe: BBQ Chicken Pizza.
Melted cheese and a crispy crust for the ultimate flavour explosion. Perfect for a casual dinner or a get-together, this pizza is sure to impress your friends and family.
Get ready to elevate your pizza night with this irresistible twist.
Ingredient
- 250g ball of pizza dough
- 85g BBQ sauce (plus extra for drizzling)
- 1 cup cooked chicken breast, shredded
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup smoked Gouda or cheddar (optional)
- Fresh coriander (for garnish)
Method
- Preheat oven to 220°C.
- Roll out your dough on a baking sheet or pizza pan to a 25cm diameter.
- Spread BBQ sauce over the dough.
- Sprinkle with mozzarella and smoked cheese (if using).
- Distribute chicken and red onion slices over the cheese.
- Bake for 12–15 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly.
- Drizzle with extra BBQ sauce and garnish with chopped fresh coriander before serving.
Supplied by: Porcupine Ridge PizzeriaPrint
