Recipe of the day: Homemade BBQ chicken pizza

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

9 September 2025

03:24 pm

This delectable dish combines juicy, tender chicken with tangy barbecue sauce.

BBQ Pizza. Picture: Supplied

BBQ Pizza. Picture: Supplied

Introducing today’s mouthwatering recipe: BBQ Chicken Pizza.

Melted cheese and a crispy crust for the ultimate flavour explosion. Perfect for a casual dinner or a get-together, this pizza is sure to impress your friends and family.

Get ready to elevate your pizza night with this irresistible twist.

Ingredient

  • 250g ball of pizza dough
  • 85g BBQ sauce (plus extra for drizzling)
  • 1 cup cooked chicken breast, shredded
  • ½ red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup smoked Gouda or cheddar (optional)
  • Fresh coriander (for garnish)

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 220°C.
  2. Roll out your dough on a baking sheet or pizza pan to a 25cm diameter.
  3. Spread BBQ sauce over the dough.
  4. Sprinkle with mozzarella and smoked cheese (if using).
  5. Distribute chicken and red onion slices over the cheese.
  6. Bake for 12–15 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly.
  7. Drizzle with extra BBQ sauce and garnish with chopped fresh coriander before serving.

Supplied by: Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria 

