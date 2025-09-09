Recipe of the day: Homemade BBQ chicken pizza

This delectable dish combines juicy, tender chicken with tangy barbecue sauce.

Introducing today’s mouthwatering recipe: BBQ Chicken Pizza.

Melted cheese and a crispy crust for the ultimate flavour explosion. Perfect for a casual dinner or a get-together, this pizza is sure to impress your friends and family.

Get ready to elevate your pizza night with this irresistible twist.

Ingredient

250g ball of pizza dough

85g BBQ sauce (plus extra for drizzling)

1 cup cooked chicken breast, shredded

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup smoked Gouda or cheddar (optional)

Fresh coriander (for garnish)

Method

Preheat oven to 220°C. Roll out your dough on a baking sheet or pizza pan to a 25cm diameter. Spread BBQ sauce over the dough. Sprinkle with mozzarella and smoked cheese (if using). Distribute chicken and red onion slices over the cheese. Bake for 12–15 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly. Drizzle with extra BBQ sauce and garnish with chopped fresh coriander before serving.

Supplied by: Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria