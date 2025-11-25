Recipe of the day: Mexican bean, chicken, corn and rice

The most popular vegetable in Mexico is the tomato. Then of course, corn is a staple food with beans a close second.

Add some chicken, Mexican spices such as chilli, cumin, garlic, and paprika and you have a culinary Mexican wonder.

30-45 min

4 people

prep 60 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients



For the Mexican spice mix

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tsp ground paprika

3 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp salt

½ tsp cayenne pepper

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the chicken

8 chicken portions (thighs and drumsticks)

6 Tbsp olive oil, divided

4 Tbsp lime juice

For the rice base

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 ½ cups Spekko Long Grain Parboiled Rice

2–3 cups chicken stock

1 cup tomato passata

1 x 410 g can corn kernels, drained

1 x 400 g can black beans, drained and rinsed

Juice of 1 lime

To Serve

Guacamole

Sour cream

Garnish

Lime wedges

Fresh coriander leaves

Sliced jalapeños

Method



Preheat the oven:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180 °C).

Prepare the Mexican spice mix:

Combine the garlic, paprika, cumin, salt, cayenne pepper and freshly ground black pepper in a bowl. Set aside.

Marinate the chicken:

In a separate bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of the spice mix with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the lime juice. Rub the mixture over the chicken portions. Marinate in a glass dish for at least 1 hour, or overnight if possible.

Sear the chicken:

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large, deep, ovenproof cast-iron pot over medium-high heat. Sear the marinated chicken pieces on both sides until golden. Remove the chicken and set aside.

Prepare the rice base:

Wipe the pot clean, discarding any burnt spices. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the pot. Sauté the onion and red bell pepper until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for an additional 1 minute.

Cook the rice:

Stir in the rice, chicken stock (start with 2 cups), tomato passata, corn, black beans and the remaining spice mix. Mix well to combine.

Bake the dish:

Nestle the seared chicken pieces on top of the rice, skin side up. Cover the pot with a lid or foil and bake for 30 minutes.

Finish baking:

Remove the lid and bake for an additional 15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the rice is tender. Add more stock if needed during cooking.

Finish and serve:

Just before serving, squeeze the juice of 1 lime over the dish. Serve straight from the pot, garnished with lime wedges, fresh coriander and sliced jalapeños. Serve with guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Recipe supplied by spekkorice.co.za