Recipe of the day:Thai red curry coconut, jasmine rice, and prawn soup

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

4 minute read

24 November 2025

01:10 pm

Try the unique recipe of the day featuring Thai red curry coconut soup paired with jasmine rice and prawns for dinner.

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

One of the most quintessential curries in Thai cuisine is a red curry with its base of coconut milk or cream. This recipe features jumbo prawns with aromatics like lemongrass and lime leaves – a perfect dish to start your Thai cooking adventure!

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp coconut oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 ½ Tbsp red curry paste, more or less to taste
  • 3 sticks lemongrass, peeled and bruised
  • 1 red chilli, chopped
  • 4-5 lime leaves, torn
  • 1 red pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 carrot, thinly sliced
  • 1L vegetable or fish stock
  • 2 x 400ml cans of coconut milk
  • 1 cup Spekko Jasmine Long Grain White Rice
  • 1 Tbsp fish sauce
  • 1 ½ cups button mushrooms
  • 1 cup sugar snap peas, sliced horizontally
  • 500-600 g jumbo prawns, peeled and deveined
  • Lime juice to taste

To Serve
Fresh coriander or Thai basil
Lime wedges

Method

  1. Prepare the base: Heat the coconut oil in a large, heavy-based pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and red curry paste, and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant.
  2. Add the aromatics and vegetables: Add the lemongrass, red chilli, lime leaves, and red pepper. Cook for a few more minutes until the vegetables are softened and aromatic.
  3. Simmer the broth: Pour in the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 8–10 minutes.
  4. Stir in the coconut milk and rice: Stir in the coconut milk, and bring the soup back to a simmer. Add the jasmine rice and stir through. Allow it to cook for 8 minutes.
  5. Cook the prawns and vegetables: Add the fish sauce, mushrooms, sugar snap peas, and prawns. Cook for another 5–6 minutes, until the rice is cooked, and the prawns are pink and cooked through.
  6. Adjust seasoning: Taste and adjust seasoning with lime juice to your preference.

Serve:
Ladle the soup into bowls, and garnish with fresh coriander or Thai basil and lime wedges. Serve hot.

Recipe supplied by: spekkorice.co.za

