Recipe of the day: Mini panko-crumbed fish burgers with pickled carrot radish and coriander yoghurt

Make the ultimate mini panko-crumbed fish burgers, perfect for any occasion.
These bite-sized delights feature golden, crispy fish fillets nestled in soft buns, complemented by tangy pickled carrot and radish.
A refreshing coriander yoghurt sauce ties everything together, adding a burst of flavour. Serve them as a trio, garnished with micro herbs for an elegant touch. Each mouthful offers a harmonious balance of crunch, zest, and creamy freshness.
Sous Chef Zakhele Ndlozi, from Sibaya, creates tasty Easter recipes
Mini Fish Fillets
Ingredients
- 300g Firm white fish (hake), portioned into 3 small fillets
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 1 tsp Cajun spice (optional for a punch)
- ½ Cup flour
- 1 Egg, beaten
- 1 Cup panko breadcrumbs
- Zest of ½ lemon
- Oil for shallow frying
Method
- Season fish with salt, pepper, and Cajun spice.
- Prepare a crumbing station: flour → egg → panko (mixed with lemon zest).
- Dust fish in flour, dip in egg, then coat in panko.
- Heat oil in a pan (medium heat).
- Fry fillets for 3-4 minutes per side until golden and crispy.
- Drain on a paper towel and season lightly again if needed.
Pickled Carrot & Radish
Ingredients
- 1 Carrot, ribbons
- 3-4 Radishes, thinly sliced
- ½ Cup white vinegar
- ½ Cup water
- 2 Tbsp Sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- Optional: coriander seeds or chilli flakes
Method
- Heat the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt until the sugar and salt are dissolved.
- Pour hot liquid over the carrot and radish.
- Let pickle for at least 20 minutes (or longer for a stronger flavour).
- Drain before serving.
Coriander Yoghurt Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 Cup plain yoghurt
- ¼ Cup fresh coriander, finely chopped
- 1 Garlic clove, minced
- Juice of ½ lemon
- Salt to taste
- Drizzle of olive oil
Method
- Mix all ingredients together until smooth.
- Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice.
- Chill until serving.
Assembly
Ingredients
- 3 Mini brioche buns (lightly toasted)
- 3 Lettuce leaves
- 6 Tomato slices
- 6 Onion ring slices
- 3 Tbsp Mayonnaise
- 2 Cocktail dill cucumbers
Method
- Spread mayonnaise on the base of each bun
- Add fresh lettuce, tomato, sliced tomato, sliced onion and pickles
- Add crispy fish fillet.
- Top with pickled carrot & radish.
- Add coriander on top bun if desired.
- Close and serve immediately.
Chef’s Tip
- Use micro herbs for garnish, plate as a trio and enjoy
Recipe of the day: Mini panko-crumbed fish burgers with pickled carrot radish and coriander yoghurt
Ingredients
-
-
Mini Fish Fillets
- 300g Firm white fish (hake), portioned into 3 small fillets
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 1 tsp Cajun spice (optional for a punch)
- ½ Cup flour
- 1 Egg, beaten
- 1 Cup panko breadcrumbs
- Zest of ½ lemon
- Oil for shallow frying
-
Instructions
Mini Fish Fillets
Method
- Season fish with salt, pepper, and Cajun spice.
- Prepare a crumbing station: flour → egg → panko (mixed with lemon zest).
- Dust fish in flour, dip in egg, then coat in panko.
- Heat oil in a pan (medium heat).
- Fry fillets for 3-4 minutes per side until golden and crispy.
- Drain on a paper towel and season lightly again if needed.
Pickled Carrot & Radish
Ingredients
- 1 Carrot, ribbons
- 3-4 Radishes, thinly sliced
- ½ Cup white vinegar
- ½ Cup water
- 2 Tbsp Sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- Optional: coriander seeds or chilli flakes
Method
- Heat the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt until the sugar and salt are dissolved.
- Pour hot liquid over the carrot and radish.
- Let pickle for at least 20 minutes (or longer for a stronger flavour).
- Drain before serving.
Coriander Yoghurt Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 Cup plain yoghurt
- ¼ Cup fresh coriander, finely chopped
- 1 Garlic clove, minced
- Juice of ½ lemon
- Salt to taste
- Drizzle of olive oil
Method
- Mix all ingredients together until smooth.
- Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice.
- Chill until serving.
Assembly
Ingredients
- 3 Mini brioche buns (lightly toasted)
- 3 Lettuce leaves
- 6 Tomato slices
- 6 Onion ring slices
- 3 Tbsp Mayonnaise
- 2 Cocktail dill cucumbers
Method
- Spread mayonnaise on the base of each bun
- Add fresh lettuce, tomato, sliced tomato, sliced onion and pickles
- Add crispy fish fillet.
- Top with pickled carrot & radish.
- Add coriander on top bun if desired.
- Close and serve immediately.
Chef’s Tip
- Use micro herbs for garnish, plate as a trio and enjoy
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