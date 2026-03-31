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Recipe of the day: Mini panko-crumbed fish burgers with pickled carrot radish and coriander yoghurt

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

5 minute read

31 March 2026

02:36 pm

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Make the ultimate mini panko-crumbed fish burgers, perfect for any occasion.

Recipe of the day: Mini panko-crumbed fish burgers with pickled carrot radish and coriander yoghurt

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These bite-sized delights feature golden, crispy fish fillets nestled in soft buns, complemented by tangy pickled carrot and radish.

A refreshing coriander yoghurt sauce ties everything together, adding a burst of flavour. Serve them as a trio, garnished with micro herbs for an elegant touch. Each mouthful offers a harmonious balance of crunch, zest, and creamy freshness.

Sous Chef Zakhele Ndlozi, from Sibaya, creates tasty Easter recipes

Mini Fish Fillets

Ingredients

  • 300g Firm white fish (hake), portioned into 3 small fillets
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 1 tsp Cajun spice (optional for a punch)
  • ½ Cup flour
  • 1 Egg, beaten
  • 1 Cup panko breadcrumbs
  • Zest of ½ lemon
  • Oil for shallow frying

Method

  1. Season fish with salt, pepper, and Cajun spice.
  2. Prepare a crumbing station: flour → egg → panko (mixed with lemon zest).
  3. Dust fish in flour, dip in egg, then coat in panko.
  4. Heat oil in a pan (medium heat).
  5. Fry fillets for 3-4 minutes per side until golden and crispy.
  6. Drain on a paper towel and season lightly again if needed.

Pickled Carrot & Radish

Ingredients

  • 1 Carrot, ribbons
  • 3-4 Radishes, thinly sliced
  • ½ Cup white vinegar
  • ½ Cup water
  • 2 Tbsp Sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • Optional: coriander seeds or chilli flakes

Method

  1. Heat the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt until the sugar and salt are dissolved.
  2. Pour hot liquid over the carrot and radish.
  3. Let pickle for at least 20 minutes (or longer for a stronger flavour).
  4. Drain before serving.

Coriander Yoghurt Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup plain yoghurt
  • ¼ Cup fresh coriander, finely chopped
  • 1 Garlic clove, minced
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • Salt to taste
  • Drizzle of olive oil

Method

  1. Mix all ingredients together until smooth.
  2. Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice.
  3. Chill until serving.

Assembly

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Ingredients

  • 3 Mini brioche buns (lightly toasted)
  • 3 Lettuce leaves
  • 6 Tomato slices
  • 6 Onion ring slices
  • 3 Tbsp Mayonnaise
  • 2 Cocktail dill cucumbers

Method

  1. Spread mayonnaise on the base of each bun
  2. Add fresh lettuce, tomato, sliced tomato, sliced onion and pickles
  3. Add crispy fish fillet.
  4. Top with pickled carrot & radish.
  5. Add coriander on top bun if desired.
  • Close and serve immediately.

Chef’s Tip

  • Use micro herbs for garnish, plate as a trio and enjoy
Print

Recipe of the day: Mini panko-crumbed fish burgers with pickled carrot radish and coriander yoghurt

Recipe of the day: Mini panko-crumbed fish burgers with pickled carrot radish and coriander yoghurt

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • Mini Fish Fillets

       

      • 300g Firm white fish (hake), portioned into 3 small fillets
      • Salt & pepper to taste
      • 1 tsp Cajun spice (optional for a punch)
      • ½ Cup flour
      • 1 Egg, beaten
      • 1 Cup panko breadcrumbs
      • Zest of ½ lemon
      • Oil for shallow frying

 

Instructions

Mini Fish Fillets

Method

  1. Season fish with salt, pepper, and Cajun spice.

  2. Prepare a crumbing station: flour → egg → panko (mixed with lemon zest).

  3. Dust fish in flour, dip in egg, then coat in panko.

  4. Heat oil in a pan (medium heat).

  5. Fry fillets for 3-4 minutes per side until golden and crispy.

  6. Drain on a paper towel and season lightly again if needed.

 

Pickled Carrot & Radish

Ingredients

  • 1 Carrot, ribbons

  • 3-4 Radishes, thinly sliced

  • ½ Cup white vinegar

  • ½ Cup water

  • 2 Tbsp Sugar

  • 1 tsp salt

  • Optional: coriander seeds or chilli flakes

Method

  1. Heat the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt until the sugar and salt are dissolved.

  2. Pour hot liquid over the carrot and radish.

  3. Let pickle for at least 20 minutes (or longer for a stronger flavour).

  4. Drain before serving.

Coriander Yoghurt Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup plain yoghurt

  • ¼ Cup fresh coriander, finely chopped

  • 1 Garlic clove, minced

  • Juice of ½ lemon

  • Salt to taste

  • Drizzle of olive oil

Method

  1. Mix all ingredients together until smooth.

  2. Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice.

  3. Chill until serving.

Assembly

Ingredients

  • 3 Mini brioche buns (lightly toasted)

  • 3 Lettuce leaves

  • 6 Tomato slices

  • 6 Onion ring slices

  • 3 Tbsp Mayonnaise

  • 2 Cocktail dill cucumbers

Method

  1. Spread mayonnaise on the base of each bun

  2. Add fresh lettuce, tomato, sliced tomato, sliced onion and pickles

  3. Add crispy fish fillet.

  4. Top with pickled carrot & radish.

  5. Add coriander on top bun if desired.

  • Close and serve immediately.

Chef’s Tip

  • Use micro herbs for garnish, plate as a trio and enjoy

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