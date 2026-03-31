Recipe of the day: Mini panko-crumbed fish burgers with pickled carrot radish and coriander yoghurt

Make the ultimate mini panko-crumbed fish burgers, perfect for any occasion.

These bite-sized delights feature golden, crispy fish fillets nestled in soft buns, complemented by tangy pickled carrot and radish. A refreshing coriander yoghurt sauce ties everything together, adding a burst of flavour. Serve them as a trio, garnished with micro herbs for an elegant touch. Each mouthful offers a harmonious balance of crunch, zest, and creamy freshness. Sous Chef Zakhele Ndlozi, from Sibaya, creates tasty Easter recipes Mini Fish Fillets Ingredients 300g Firm white fish (hake), portioned into 3 small fillets

Salt & pepper to taste

1 tsp Cajun spice (optional for a punch)

½ Cup flour

1 Egg, beaten

1 Cup panko breadcrumbs

Zest of ½ lemon

Oil for shallow frying Method Season fish with salt, pepper, and Cajun spice. Prepare a crumbing station: flour → egg → panko (mixed with lemon zest). Dust fish in flour, dip in egg, then coat in panko. Heat oil in a pan (medium heat). Fry fillets for 3-4 minutes per side until golden and crispy. Drain on a paper towel and season lightly again if needed. Pickled Carrot & Radish Ingredients Read more Recipe of the day: Mini Asian lamb burgers with diced pineapple and coriander yoghurt 1 Carrot, ribbons

3-4 Radishes, thinly sliced

½ Cup white vinegar

½ Cup water

2 Tbsp Sugar

1 tsp salt

Optional: coriander seeds or chilli flakes Method Heat the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Pour hot liquid over the carrot and radish. Let pickle for at least 20 minutes (or longer for a stronger flavour). Drain before serving. Coriander Yoghurt Sauce Ingredients 1 Cup plain yoghurt

¼ Cup fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 Garlic clove, minced

Juice of ½ lemon

Salt to taste

Drizzle of olive oil Method Mix all ingredients together until smooth. Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice. Chill until serving. Assembly RELATED ARTICLES Recipe of the day: Mmiso’s rosa margarita recipe Recipe of the day: Fried mielie-meal and bean balls with cheese sauce Ingredients 3 Mini brioche buns (lightly toasted)

3 Lettuce leaves

6 Tomato slices

6 Onion ring slices

3 Tbsp Mayonnaise

2 Cocktail dill cucumbers Method Spread mayonnaise on the base of each bun Add fresh lettuce, tomato, sliced tomato, sliced onion and pickles Add crispy fish fillet. Top with pickled carrot & radish. Add coriander on top bun if desired. Close and serve immediately. Chef’s Tip Use micro herbs for garnish, plate as a trio and enjoy Print Recipe of the day: Mini panko-crumbed fish burgers with pickled carrot radish and coriander yoghurt Author: Thami Kwazi Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Mini Fish Fillets 300g Firm white fish (hake), portioned into 3 small fillets Salt & pepper to taste 1 tsp Cajun spice (optional for a punch) ½ Cup flour 1 Egg, beaten 1 Cup panko breadcrumbs Zest of ½ lemon Oil for shallow frying

Instructions Mini Fish Fillets Method Season fish with salt, pepper, and Cajun spice. Prepare a crumbing station: flour → egg → panko (mixed with lemon zest). Dust fish in flour, dip in egg, then coat in panko. Heat oil in a pan (medium heat). Fry fillets for 3-4 minutes per side until golden and crispy. Drain on a paper towel and season lightly again if needed. Pickled Carrot & Radish Ingredients 1 Carrot, ribbons

3-4 Radishes, thinly sliced

½ Cup white vinegar

½ Cup water

2 Tbsp Sugar

1 tsp salt

Optional: coriander seeds or chilli flakes Method Heat the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Pour hot liquid over the carrot and radish. Let pickle for at least 20 minutes (or longer for a stronger flavour). Drain before serving. Coriander Yoghurt Sauce Ingredients 1 Cup plain yoghurt

¼ Cup fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 Garlic clove, minced

Juice of ½ lemon

Salt to taste

Drizzle of olive oil Method Mix all ingredients together until smooth. Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice. Chill until serving. Assembly Ingredients 3 Mini brioche buns (lightly toasted)

3 Lettuce leaves

6 Tomato slices

6 Onion ring slices

3 Tbsp Mayonnaise

2 Cocktail dill cucumbers Method Spread mayonnaise on the base of each bun Add fresh lettuce, tomato, sliced tomato, sliced onion and pickles Add crispy fish fillet. Top with pickled carrot & radish. Add coriander on top bun if desired. Close and serve immediately. Chef’s Tip Use micro herbs for garnish, plate as a trio and enjoy