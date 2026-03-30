Recipe of the day: Mini asian lamb burgers with diced pineapple and coriander yoghurt

Two of the biggest holidays on the Christian calendar are Christmas and Easter, and both are celebrated with feasting.

Easter allows for a celebratory meal that symbolises spiritual victory and new life, often featuring traditional foods like lamb (representing Christ) and eggs (symbolising the empty tomb and resurrection).

Of course, regardless of faith and religion, all are welcome to indulge and share these elements and host an Easter table.

Sibaya’s executive sous chef Zakhele Ndlozi has shared his favourite Easter recipes to try at home, but first, he tells us about his own Easter memories and traditions.

Our strongest sense of association is smell, and nothing is more beautifully nostalgic than the aromas we remember from childhood.

When Ndlozi thinks of the Easters of his youth, the first thing that comes to mind is the smell of warm spices and something baking in the oven, usually a simple apricot coconut cake.

“Easter was never overly fancy growing up, but there was always that comforting smell of home, of something made with care. That’s a feeling I still try to recreate in my cooking today,” he says.

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Yield: 3 portions (3 mini burgers)

Asian lamb patties

Ingredients

300g lamb deboned cubed

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp grated ginger

1 garlic clove, minced

1 Tbsp spring onion, finely chopped

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp honey

½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp cornflour

250ml water

Fresh coriander, chopped

Method

Cut the large lamb pieces into small cubes.

In a bowl, combine all ingredients and mix gently, then set aside for 15 minutes

Heat a pan on medium-high with a little oil.

Cook lamb cubes for 3-4 minutes per side until caramelised and cooked through.

Mix the cornflour with water to make a runny mixture. Add to the lamb and cook on low heat for 20 minutes until tender.

Set aside before assembling.

Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients

½ cup fresh pineapple, small dice

1 tsp chilli, finely chopped (optional)

Juice of ½ lime

Pinch of salt

Method

Combine all ingredients in a bowl.

Taste and balance – should be sweet, acidic and slightly spicy.

Chill until serving.

Assembly

Ingredients

3 mini brioche buns (toasted)

3 lettuce leaves

6 tomato slices

6 onion ring slices

3 Tbsp mayonnaise

2 cocktail dill cucumbers

Method

Spread mayonnaise on the base of each bun.

Add fresh lettuce, tomato, sliced tomato, sliced onion and pickles.

Place the hot lamb mix onto each bun.

Spoon pineapple salsa on top.

Add a touch of fresh herbs.

Close bun and serve immediately.

Chef’s tip:

Glaze the lamb patties with a soy-honey reduction for shine and depth.