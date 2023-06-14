Recipe of the day: Moist, flavourful carrot muffins

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Prepare to be charmed by the enchanting blend of sweet, earthy carrots, harmonised with a medley of aromatic spices that awaken your senses with each aromatic waft.

Imagine sinking your teeth into a tender, crumbly muffin, it’s moistness revealing the secret embrace of grated carrots, while delicate notes of cinnamon and nutmeg caress your palate.

But these carrot muffins are more than just a treat for your taste buds; they are an ode to the joy of baking, a celebration of the artistry and the simple pleasures it brings.

As you embark on this culinary odyssey, let the rhythmic melody of mixing, the comforting aroma of baking, and the anticipation of that first blissful bite envelop you in a world of kitchen enchantment.

Satisfy yourself with these golden-baked treasures that embody a perfect balance of wholesome nourishment and pure indulgence.

Let the natural sweetness of carrots awaken your senses, reminding you of the vibrant beauty of nature’s bounty. With each mouthful, revel in the pleasure of savouring a delightful creation that not only tempt your taste buds but also nourishes your body and soul.

Are you prepared to embark on this sensational voyage, where the humble carrot shines as the star of our muffin masterpiece? Then waste no time, for a world of delectable wonders awaits.

How to make carrot muffins

Carrot muffin. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 cup raisins

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup vegetable oil

¾ cup brown sugar

4 large eggs

3 cups shredded carrots

Carrot muffin. Picture: iStock

Method

Soak raisins in 2 cups water in a small bowl for 15 minutes. Drain and set aside. Preheat the oven to 175 °C. Line 18 standard muffin cups with paper liners. Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Beat oil, brown sugar, and eggs in a large bowl with an electric mixer until well combined. Gradually mix in flour mixture, then fold in carrots and drained raisins. Spoon into the prepared muffin cups. Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, 20 to 30 minutes. Cool in the tins for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

*This recipe was sourced from allrecipes.com.

