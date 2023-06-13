Recipe of the day: Warm yourself up with this broccoli soup

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

As the winter season blankets us with its icy embrace, it becomes crucial to provide our bodies with the warmth and nourishment they crave.

Amidst the frosty air, the quest for a hearty and nutrient-rich meal becomes paramount. If you find yourself pondering over tonight’s dinner amidst the chilly weather, search no more.

Try out this homemade broccoli recipe that promises to envelop your body with comforting warmth from within.

Picture this: a steaming bowl of liquid emerald, delicately perfumed with a symphony of herbs and spices, eagerly awaiting your arrival. As you take your first spoonful, a velvety explosion of flavours dances across your palate, leaving you craving every delectable drop.

This recipe celebrates the unsung hero of the vegetable kingdom — the mighty broccoli — transformed into a celestial soup that is as nourishing as it is enticing.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a culinary masterpiece that seamlessly blends wholesome ingredients with culinary artistry, resulting in a symphony of taste and texture that will leave you bewitched.

So get ready to experience a bowlful of sheer gastronomic delight that will have you falling head over heels for the charm of broccoli in a way you never thought possible.

How to make a homemade broccoli soup

Ingredients

1 tbsp (15g) butter (or olive oil)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, diced

4 cups (1 litre) chicken broth / stock, low sodium (or veg stock)

1.5 cups (325ml) water

700g broccoli florets (2 large broccoli + diced peeled stem)

2 potatoes, peeled and diced into 1.5cm cubes

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1.5 cups (150g) cheddar cheese, shredded (or other cheese of choice)

3/4 cup (165ml) cream or milk

Method

Melt butter in a large pot over medium high heat. Add onion and garlic, saute for 2 minutes until onion is softened. Add broth/ water, broccoli, potato, salt and pepper. Bring to simmer, then place the lid on, turn the heat down to medium high and cook for 20 minutes or until the broccoli is soft. Turn stove off (but leave on stove). Puree using a stick blender until smooth. Stir in cream, then add cheese a handful at a time, stirring in between to melt. Taste and add more salt if desired. Ladle into bowls. Drizzle with cream and top with extra grated cheese, if desired.

