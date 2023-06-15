Recipe of the day: Hearty stuffed sweet potatoes with feta for dinner

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Ignite your taste buds and warm your soul with the delightful harmony of flavours. This irresistible and hearty stuffed sweet potato recipe, encapsulates comfort, nourishment, and pure deliciousness.

These delectable parcels are not only a feast for the senses but also a celebration of wholesome ingredients that nurture and uplift.

Each mouthful is a culinary adventure, where the heartiness of the sweet potato embraces the complexity of flavours.

If you want to treat your loved ones to a hearty and comforting meal, these stuffed sweet potatoes will hit the right spot.

From the first bite to the last, they offer a symphony of textures and flavours that will leave you enchanted and longing for another unforgettable taste.

Stuffed sweet potato recipe

Homemade baked sweet potato. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

3 sweet potatoes

salt

pepper

200g feta cheese, crumbled

5 sprigs chives, finely chopped

Baked sweet potato. Picture: iStock

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Pierce the sweet potatoes with a fork so that their excess moisture can escape while they are cooking. Wrap them in aluminum foil and place them in a baking pan. Roast them in the oven for about 50 minutes, until completely soft. The time they will need to cook depends on their size. If your sweet potatoes are too large they will need more time to bake. You can prick them with a small knife to see if they are soft. If the knife sinks into the sweet potato flesh without any resistance, then they are ready. As soon as they are soft, remove from oven. Unwrap them from the foil and carefully cut them in half, lengthwise. Use a fork to remove the sweet potato flesh, leaving the shells intact. You will fill them again when the filling is ready. Transfer the flesh to a bowl and mash a little with a fork. Season with salt and pepper. Add some crumbled feta cheese and finely chopped chives and mix to combine. Fill the sweet potato skins with the filling. Serve.

*This recipe was found on www.akispetretzikis.com.

