Recipe of the day: Canned peaches

Perfect for storing away for a touch of summer during the colder months.

Preserving the delightful taste of summer peaches is a wonderful way to enjoy their sweetness all year round.

This easy recipe for canning peaches ensures that you have a delicious treat ready for any occasion, whether as a topping for desserts or a simple snack.

Canned peaches

Ingredients

7 kg peaches, washed, peeled, pitted, and halved or sliced (depending on your preference)

4 cups water

3 cups pure apple juice

3 cups pure grape juice

Method

In a pot, over medium heat, add the water and juice and allow it to come to a boil. Add the prepared peaches to the hot syrup and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, tightly pack the peaches into clean jars, leaving a 2.5cm gap from the rim, then top with the syrup, leaving a 1.5cm gap. Before sealing the jars with the lids, give the jars a few gentle taps on the counter then run a knife between the peaches and the jar, pressing down slightly to release any air bubbles. If needed, top with additional syrup, maintaining the 1.5cm gap. Fill a large pot, on medium heat, halfway with water. Pack the jars on a trivet or canning rack then lower it inside the pot once the water starts to simmer. Ensure the water covers 3cm above the jars. Close the pot with a lid and gently boil for 25 minutes. Carefully remove the hot jars from the pot and allow them to cool completely on a surface covered with a towel or cloth. Press down on the lid of the jars to test if it is properly sealed. If the lid bounces back or pops, the jar is not sealed and should be resealed. Store in a dry, dark space until ready to eat. May be stored for 12 months.



*This recipe was republished with permission from Juicy Delicious

