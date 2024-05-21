Recipe of the day: Chicken cacciatore

Bring the comforting flavours of Italy to your table.

This hearty and flavourful dish, also known as “hunter’s chicken,” combines tender chicken with aromatic herbs, robust red wine, and savoury olives.

Bursting with flavour, this easy-to-prepare meal is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a cozy family dinner or a festive gathering with friends.

Chicken Cacciatore

Ingredients

8 chicken legs

8 chicken thighs

Salt and black pepper to taste

8 fresh or dried bay leaves

2 sprigs rosemary

5 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 cup (250ml) red wine

2 tbsp olive oil

6 anchovy fillets, chopped

½-1 cup pitted black olives

1 can (400g) whole peeled tomatoes

Method

Place the chicken pieces in a glass bowl and season with salt and black pepper. Add the bay leaves, rosemary sprigs, half the chopped garlic, and the wine. Cover and leave to marinate for at least an hour at room temperature, or overnight in the fridge. (If marinating overnight, allow the chicken to come to room temperature before continuing with the recipe.) Remove the chicken from the marinade (reserving the marinade), and pat dry with a paper towel. Heat the oil in an ovenproof casserole and brown the chicken pieces until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate, to catch the juices. Add the remaining garlic and fry for 1 minute, then add the anchovies, olives, and tomatoes, plus any juice from the can, crushing them with a fork. Add the chicken pieces, plus any juices, and the reserved marinade (including the bay leaves and rosemary sprigs). Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Remove the casserole from the heat, cover with a lid or double layer of foil, and place in a preheated oven at 200°C for 1½ hours, stirring it gently halfway through. Serve with your choice of vegetables or salad. To freeze, set aside until completely cool before spooning into rigid containers or resealable bags.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

