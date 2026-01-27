Recipe of the day: Peach, banana and honey smoothies

Enjoy this vibrant smoothie as a delicious way to boost your energy

Refresh your day with a peach, banana, and honey smoothie – a naturally sweet and creamy blend perfect for breakfast or as a healthy snack.

Peaches and bananas provide a burst of flavour and essential nutrients, while honey adds a touch of sweetness. Quick to prepare and irresistibly smooth, this wholesome drink fuels your body and satisfies your taste buds.

Preparation: 20 mins

Cooking: none

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 banana

½ cup yoghurt

1/2 tin peach slices

1 cup oats

1tbsp honey

Ice (optional)

Fruit for garnish, like blueberries, strawberry

Method

Place all ingredients in the blender and blend to smooth.

Skewer the fruit for your garnish.

Pour into glasses and garnish with skewers of fruit.

Recipe supplied by: KOO.co.za