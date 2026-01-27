Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Peach, banana and honey smoothies

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

27 January 2026

03:44 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Enjoy this vibrant smoothie as a delicious way to boost your energy

Peach banana honey smoothies recipe

Picture: supplied

Refresh your day with a peach, banana, and honey smoothie – a naturally sweet and creamy blend perfect for breakfast or as a healthy snack.

Peaches and bananas provide a burst of flavour and essential nutrients, while honey adds a touch of sweetness. Quick to prepare and irresistibly smooth, this wholesome drink fuels your body and satisfies your taste buds.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Classic bobotie

Preparation: 20 mins

Cooking: none

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1 banana
  • ½ cup yoghurt
  • 1/2 tin peach slices
  • 1 cup oats
  • 1tbsp honey
  • Ice (optional)
  • Fruit for garnish, like blueberries, strawberry

Method

Place all ingredients in the blender and blend to smooth.

Skewer the fruit for your garnish.

Pour into glasses and garnish with skewers of fruit.

Recipe supplied by: KOO.co.za

RELATED ARTICLES

Print

Recipe of the day:Peach, banana and honey smoothies

Peach banana honey smoothies recipe

Refresh your day with a peach, banana, and honey smoothie,a naturally sweet and creamy blend perfect for breakfast or a healthy snack.

Ripe peaches and bananas provide a burst of flavor and essential nutrients, while honey adds a touch of golden sweetness. Quick to prepare and irresistibly smooth, this wholesome drink fuels your body and satisfies your taste buds.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

1 Banana

½ cup Yoghurt

1/2 tin KOO Peach Slices

1 cup Jungle Oats

1tbsp Honey

Ice (optional)

Fruit for garnish like blueberries, strawberry

Instructions

Place all ingredients in the blender and blend to smooth.
Skewer the fruit for your garnish.
Pour into glasses and garnish with skewers of fruit.

Recipe supplied by : KOO.co.za

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Multi-billion-rand global crime operation taken down in Bryanston
News KZN Hawks head accuses Mkhwanazi of threatening him after Matlala’s testimony
News The Trump effect? Fewer Americans visited SA in December as Russian tourist numbers surged
Politics ANC Joburg regional conference controversy divides party’s top leaders
Politics WATCH: Zuma’s MK party’s electoral success orchestrated by ‘apartheid forces’, Mbeki claims

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp