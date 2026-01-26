Recipe of the day: Classic bobotie

Bobotie is more than just a meal; it's a celebration of South Africa's rich cultural heritage

Classic bobotie is a beloved South African dish that brings together fragrant spices, savory minced meat, and a unique custard topping.

Steeped in Cape Malay tradition, this flavourful casserole blends influences from Dutch, Indonesian, and local cuisines, creating a comforting meal with a hint of sweetness from dried fruit and chutney. Its golden, egg-based topping bakes to perfection, sealing in the aromatic filling.

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

2 Onions, diced

3 Garlic, chopped

4-6 slices bread

½ cup milk

4 tsp curry powder

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried oregano

1kg beef mince

½ tin apples or pears, finely chopped

⅓ cup chutney

¼ cup sultanas/raisins

1 orange zest and juice

2 tbsp vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

For the egg custard:

3 eggs

½ cup cream

½ cup plus 2 tbsp milk

Bay leaf, fresh or dried

½ tsp turmeric (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Grease a 20 x 30cm casserole dish (or similar size). In a medium to large pot, melt the butter and fry the onions until soft and translucent. Add the garlic and cook for a few minutes more. Add the spices, turmeric, curry powder, cumin, coriander, thyme and oregano and stir through. Next, brown the mince, stirring all the time to ensure it’s cooked evenly. Remove from the heat once it’s evenly browned. Mix the mince together with the bread and milk in a bowl along with the apple/pear, chutney, sultanas/ raisins, orange zest and juice, vinegar and salt and pepper to taste. Place the mince into the casserole dish and spread out evenly, pressing with the back of a spoon to ensure the mince is well formed into the dish. Bake for approximately 45 minutes.

Whisk together the eggs, milk, cream and turmeric. Remove from the oven and pour the custard over the cooked mince and garnish with the bay leaf. Bake for a further 15-20 minutes or until the custard has just set.