Recipe of the day: Classic bobotie

Bobotie is more than just a meal; it's a celebration of South Africa's rich cultural heritage
Classic bobotie is a beloved South African dish that brings together fragrant spices, savory minced meat, and a unique custard topping.
Steeped in Cape Malay tradition, this flavourful casserole blends influences from Dutch, Indonesian, and local cuisines, creating a comforting meal with a hint of sweetness from dried fruit and chutney. Its golden, egg-based topping bakes to perfection, sealing in the aromatic filling.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pumpkin, beans and potato stew
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 Onions, diced
- 3 Garlic, chopped
- 4-6 slices bread
- ½ cup milk
- 4 tsp curry powder
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp coriander
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1kg beef mince
- ½ tin apples or pears, finely chopped
- ⅓ cup chutney
- ¼ cup sultanas/raisins
- 1 orange zest and juice
- 2 tbsp vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the egg custard:
- 3 eggs
- ½ cup cream
- ½ cup plus 2 tbsp milk
- Bay leaf, fresh or dried
- ½ tsp turmeric (optional)
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
- Grease a 20 x 30cm casserole dish (or similar size).
- In a medium to large pot, melt the butter and fry the onions until soft and translucent.
- Add the garlic and cook for a few minutes more.
- Add the spices, turmeric, curry powder, cumin, coriander, thyme and oregano and stir through.
- Next, brown the mince, stirring all the time to ensure it’s cooked evenly.
- Remove from the heat once it’s evenly browned.
- Mix the mince together with the bread and milk in a bowl along with the apple/pear, chutney, sultanas/ raisins, orange zest and juice, vinegar and salt and pepper to taste.
- Place the mince into the casserole dish and spread out evenly, pressing with the back of a spoon to ensure the mince is well formed into the dish.
- Bake for approximately 45 minutes.
- Whisk together the eggs, milk, cream and turmeric.
- Remove from the oven and pour the custard over the cooked mince and garnish with the bay leaf.
- Bake for a further 15-20 minutes or until the custard has just set.
Recipe of the day:Classic bobotie
Classic bobotie is a beloved South African dish that brings together fragrant spices, savory minced meat, and a unique custard topping.
Steeped in Cape Malay tradition, this flavorful casserole blends influences from Dutch, Indonesian, and local cuisines, creating a comforting meal with a hint of sweetness from dried fruit and chutney. Its golden, egg-based topping bakes to perfection, sealing in the aromatic filling.
Ingredients
Ingredients
-
- 2 tbsp Butter
-
- 2 Onions, diced
-
- 3 Garlic, chopped
-
- 4–6 slices Albany Bread
-
- ½ cup Milk
-
- 4 tsp Curry Powder
-
- 1 tsp Turmeric
-
- 1 tsp ground Cumin
-
- 1 tsp Coriander
-
- 1 tsp dried Thyme
-
- 1 tsp dried Oregano
-
- 1kg Beef Mince
-
- ½ tin KOO Apples or Pears, finely chopped
-
- ⅓ cup Mrs Ball’s Chutney
-
- ¼ cup Sultanas/ Raisins
-
- 1 Orange zest and juice
-
- 2 tbsp Vinegar
-
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the Egg Custard:
-
- 3 Eggs
-
- ½ cup Cream
-
- ½ cup plus 2 tbsp Milk
-
- Bay leaf, fresh or dried
-
- ½ tsp Turmeric (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
- Grease a 20 x 30cm casserole dish (or similar size).
- In a medium to large pot, melt the butter and fry the onions until soft and translucent.
- Add the garlic and cook for a few minutes more.
- Add the spices, turmeric, curry powder, cumin, coriander, thyme and oregano and stir through.
- Next brown the mince, stirring all the time to ensure it’s cooked evenly.
- Remove from the heat once it’s evenly browned.
- Mix the mince together with the bread and milk in a bowl along with the apple/pear, chutney, sultanas/ raisins, orange zest and juice, vinegar and salt and pepper to taste.
- Place the mince into the casserole dish and spread out evenly, pressing with the back of a spoon to ensure the mince is well formed into the dish.
- Bake for approximately 45 minutes.
- Whisk together the eggs, milk, cream and turmeric.
- Remove from the oven and pour the custard over the cooked mince and garnish with the bay leaf.
- Bake for a further 15-20 minutes or until the custard has just set.