Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Classic bobotie

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

26 January 2026

02:24 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Bobotie is more than just a meal; it's a celebration of South Africa's rich cultural heritage

bobotie recipe

Picture: Supplied

Classic bobotie is a beloved South African dish that brings together fragrant spices, savory minced meat, and a unique custard topping.

Steeped in Cape Malay tradition, this flavourful casserole blends influences from Dutch, Indonesian, and local cuisines, creating a comforting meal with a hint of sweetness from dried fruit and chutney. Its golden, egg-based topping bakes to perfection, sealing in the aromatic filling.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pumpkin, beans and potato stew

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 Onions, diced
  • 3 Garlic, chopped
  • 4-6 slices bread
  • ½ cup milk
  • 4 tsp curry powder
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp coriander
  • 1 tsp dried thyme 
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1kg beef mince
  • ½ tin apples or pears, finely chopped
  • ⅓ cup chutney
  • ¼ cup sultanas/raisins
  • 1 orange zest and juice
  • 2 tbsp vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the egg custard:

  • 3 eggs
  • ½ cup cream
  • ½ cup plus 2 tbsp milk
  • Bay leaf, fresh or dried
  • ½ tsp turmeric (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
  2. Grease a 20 x 30cm casserole dish (or similar size). 
  3. In a medium to large pot, melt the butter and fry the onions until soft and translucent.
  4. Add the garlic and cook for a few minutes more. 
  5. Add the spices, turmeric, curry powder, cumin, coriander, thyme and oregano and stir through. 
  6. Next, brown the mince, stirring all the time to ensure it’s cooked evenly.
  7. Remove from the heat once it’s evenly browned.
  8. Mix the mince together with the bread and milk in a bowl along with the apple/pear, chutney, sultanas/ raisins, orange zest and juice, vinegar and salt and pepper to taste.
  9. Place the mince into the casserole dish and spread out evenly, pressing with the back of a spoon to ensure the mince is well formed into the dish. 
  10. Bake for approximately 45 minutes. 

  1. Whisk together the eggs, milk, cream and turmeric.
  2. Remove from the oven and pour the custard over the cooked mince and garnish with the bay leaf. 
  3. Bake for a further 15-20 minutes or until the custard has just set. 
Print

Recipe of the day:Classic bobotie

bobotie recipe

Classic bobotie is a beloved South African dish that brings together fragrant spices, savory minced meat, and a unique custard topping.

Steeped in Cape Malay tradition, this flavorful casserole blends influences from Dutch, Indonesian, and local cuisines, creating a comforting meal with a hint of sweetness from dried fruit and chutney. Its golden, egg-based topping bakes to perfection, sealing in the aromatic filling.

RELATED ARTICLES

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Ingredients

    • 2 tbsp Butter

    • 2 Onions, diced

    • 3 Garlic, chopped

    • 46 slices Albany Bread

    • ½ cup Milk

    • 4 tsp Curry Powder

    • 1 tsp Turmeric

    • 1 tsp ground Cumin

    • 1 tsp Coriander

    • 1 tsp dried Thyme 

    • 1 tsp dried Oregano

    • 1kg Beef Mince

    • ½ tin KOO Apples or Pears, finely chopped

    • ⅓ cup Mrs Ball’s Chutney

    • ¼ cup Sultanas/ Raisins

    • 1 Orange zest and juice

    • 2 tbsp Vinegar

    • Salt and pepper to taste

For the Egg Custard:

    • 3 Eggs

    • ½ cup Cream

    • ½ cup plus 2 tbsp Milk

    • Bay leaf, fresh or dried

    • ½ tsp Turmeric (optional)

Instructions

 

  1. Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

  2. Grease a 20 x 30cm casserole dish (or similar size). 

  3. In a medium to large pot, melt the butter and fry the onions until soft and translucent.

  4. Add the garlic and cook for a few minutes more. 

  5. Add the spices, turmeric, curry powder, cumin, coriander, thyme and oregano and stir through. 

  6. Next brown the mince, stirring all the time to ensure it’s cooked evenly.

  7. Remove from the heat once it’s evenly browned.

  8. Mix the mince together with the bread and milk in a bowl along with the apple/pear, chutney, sultanas/ raisins, orange zest and juice, vinegar and salt and pepper to taste.

  9. Place the mince into the casserole dish and spread out evenly, pressing with the back of a spoon to ensure the mince is well formed into the dish. 

  10. Bake for approximately 45 minutes. 

 

  1. Whisk together the eggs, milk, cream and turmeric.

  2. Remove from the oven and pour the custard over the cooked mince and garnish with the bay leaf. 

  3. Bake for a further 15-20 minutes or until the custard has just set. 

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mchunu in ANC regalia created ‘tricky situation’ for all of us, says Mkhwanazi’s deputy
Politics ActionSA has joined forces with these two political parties
Tech and Science Good news for data users as Icasa amends bundle expiry regulations
News Police hunt suspect after bloody attack on woman
Opinion Motshekga at sea over Iran

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp