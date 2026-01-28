Recipe of the day: Mini carrot muffins

Easy to make and irresistibly tasty, they’re sure to become a family favourite.

Start your day or brighten up snack time with these delightful mini carrot muffins. Packed with fresh grated carrots, a hint of spice and just the right amount of sweetness, these bite-sized treats are moist, flavourful and perfect for sharing.

Whether you enjoy them warm from the oven or as an on-the-go snack, mini carrot muffins offer a wholesome, satisfying taste in every bite.

Prep 30 min

Cook 35 min

Serves 12

Ingredients

1½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bixed spice

½ tsp salt

1 cup tinned pineapple pieces, drain the syrup

2 eggs, beaten

⅔ cup vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 cup raw grated carrots

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 °C and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.

Sieve together all the dry ingredients.

In a separate bowl, combine the wet ingredients.

Place the pineapple and carrot together.

Combine the wet and dry ingredients, mixing just enough to combine with no lumps.

Stir in the pineapple and carrot.

Bake the muffins for 25-35 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

Remove and allow to cool before serving.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za