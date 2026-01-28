Recipe of the day: Mini carrot muffins

Easy to make and irresistibly tasty, they’re sure to become a family favourite.
Start your day or brighten up snack time with these delightful mini carrot muffins. Packed with fresh grated carrots, a hint of spice and just the right amount of sweetness, these bite-sized treats are moist, flavourful and perfect for sharing.
Whether you enjoy them warm from the oven or as an on-the-go snack, mini carrot muffins offer a wholesome, satisfying taste in every bite.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Peach, banana and honey smoothies
Prep 30 min
Cook 35 min
Serves 12
Ingredients
- 1½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp bixed spice
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 cup tinned pineapple pieces, drain the syrup
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ⅔ cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 1 cup raw grated carrots
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180 °C and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.
- Sieve together all the dry ingredients.
- In a separate bowl, combine the wet ingredients.
- Place the pineapple and carrot together.
- Combine the wet and dry ingredients, mixing just enough to combine with no lumps.
- Stir in the pineapple and carrot.
- Bake the muffins for 25-35 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
- Remove and allow to cool before serving.
Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.zaPrint
Mini carrot muffins
Start your day or brighten up snack time with these delightful mini carrot muffins. Packed with fresh grated carrots, a hint of spice, and just the right amount of sweetness, these bite-sized treats are moist, flavorful, and perfect for sharing.
- Prep Time: 30 minutes
- Cook Time: 35 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes
- Category: Dessert
- Method: Bake
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 1½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp bixed spice
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 cup tinned pineapple pieces, drain the syrup
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ⅔ cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 1 cup raw grated carrots
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180 °C and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.
- Sieve together all the dry ingredients.
- In a separate bowl, combine the wet ingredients.
- Place the pineapple and carrot together.
- Combine the wet and dry ingredients, mixing just enough to combine with no lumps.
- Stir in the pineapple and carrot.
- Bake the muffins for 25-35 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
- Remove and allow to cool before serving.