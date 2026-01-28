Recipes

Recipe of the day: Mini carrot muffins

Easy to make and irresistibly tasty, they’re sure to become a family favourite.

Start your day or brighten up snack time with these delightful mini carrot muffins. Packed with fresh grated carrots, a hint of spice and just the right amount of sweetness, these bite-sized treats are moist, flavourful and perfect for sharing.

Whether you enjoy them warm from the oven or as an on-the-go snack, mini carrot muffins offer a wholesome, satisfying taste in every bite.

Prep 30 min

Cook 35 min

Serves 12

Ingredients

  • 1½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp bixed spice
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 cup tinned pineapple pieces, drain the syrup
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • ⅔ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 1 cup raw grated carrots

Method:

  • Preheat the oven to 180 °C and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.
  • Sieve together all the dry ingredients.
  • In a separate bowl, combine the wet ingredients.
  • Place the pineapple and carrot together.
  • Combine the wet and dry ingredients, mixing just enough to combine with no lumps.
  • Stir in the pineapple and carrot.
  • Bake the muffins for 25-35 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
  • Remove and allow to cool before serving.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za

