Recipe of the day: Phuthu with mixed vegetables

Phuthu with mixed vegetables is a delicious way to kickstart your week with goodness.

This wholesome serving of phuthu and mixed vegetables is a perfect option for when you don’t want to eat meat.

This traditional South African dish features crumbly maize meal, perfectly paired with a colourful medley of sautéed vegetables. Packed with flavour and nutrition, it’s a satisfying option for anyone seeking a plant-based meal.

Enjoy the comforting taste of home while embracing a healthier, meat-free lifestyle.

Prep: 25 min

Cook: 45 min

Serves: 2

Ingredients

4 cups mielie meal

3 cups water

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp stock powder

1 tin mixed vegetables, drained and rinsed

Method

Make the phuthu with stock powder in the water.

When ready to serve, stir through the mixed vegetables and heat to warm through.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za