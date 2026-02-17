Perfect when served warm with butter or a drizzle of honey, they're a wholesome and comforting way to begin your day with a touch of sweetness.
Start your morning on a sweet note with our recipe of the day: Sweetcorn Breakfast Crumpets. These fluffy, golden crumpets are studded with juicy kernels of sweetcorn, offering a delightful twist on a breakfast classic.
Prep: 20 mins
Cook: 30 mins
Serves: Four
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups cake flour
- 3 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tin sweetcorn
- ¼ cup milk
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 spring onions
Method
- Mix everything.
- Fry spoonfuls (1/4 cup) of batter in a nonstick frying pan.
- Wait for bubbles to appear in the batter while frying before flipping them over.
- Serve with butter and crispy bacon and drizzle with syrup.
Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za
