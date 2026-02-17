Recipes

Recipe of the day: Sweetcorn breakfast crumpets

By Thami Kwazi

17 February 2026

08:30 am

Perfect when served warm with butter or a drizzle of honey, they're a wholesome and comforting way to begin your day with a touch of sweetness.

Picture: Supplied

Start your morning on a sweet note with our recipe of the day: Sweetcorn Breakfast Crumpets. These fluffy, golden crumpets are studded with juicy kernels of sweetcorn, offering a delightful twist on a breakfast classic.

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 30 mins

Serves: Four

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups cake flour
  • 3 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp baking powder
  • Pinch of salt 
  • 1 tin sweetcorn
  • ¼ cup milk
  • ¼ cup melted butter
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 spring onions

Method

  1. Mix everything.
  2. Fry spoonfuls (1/4 cup) of batter in a nonstick frying pan.
  3. Wait for bubbles to appear in the batter while frying before flipping them over.
  4. Serve with butter and crispy bacon and drizzle with syrup.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za

